The period between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is a significant and reflective time on the Jewish calendar. It’s often referred to as the Ten Days of Repentance, during which Jewish people engage in self-examination, prayer, and acts of atonement.

During these 10 days, people traditionally reflect on their actions and behavior from the past year, seeking forgiveness for any wrongdoings and making a sincere effort to improve themselves in the coming year. It’s a time to take stock of one’s actions, seek forgiveness from others and from God, and strive for personal growth and improvement.

This year, though, there’s something more to reflect upon.

We mark 50 years since the Yom Kippur War, a significant conflict that took place in 1973. It began on this holy day, when Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel. The war had a profound impact on the region and left a lasting mark on the collective memory of Israelis and Jews worldwide.

The war had a profound impact on Israeli society and played a role in shaping the country's history. It is a time for reflection not only on the military and political aspects but also on the personal and emotional toll it took on individuals and families who lived through it.

How the Lubavitcher Rebbe was connected to the Yom Kippur War

The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s connection to the Yom Kippur War is coming to the surface now, and his letters related to it showcase his spiritual leadership and care for the well-being of the Jewish people. The collection of his letters, known as Igrot Kodesh, is a testament to his deep spiritual insight, scholarship, and connection to a wide range of individuals and issues.

In Igrot Kodesh, there is a wealth of teachings and advice on various aspects of life, including matters of faith, personal growth, family, community, and global events. The letters also contain accounts of what some believe to be miraculous events, predictions, and warnings, which have deepened the reverence for his teachings far and beyond.

The Rebbe would send out letters to Jews around the world before major Jewish holidays, such as Rosh Hashanah and Passover, to connect with Jews and inspire them to strengthen their commitment to Jewish observance and values.

In 1973, the Rebbe made sure to add a “note” in his letter specifically to those who live in Israel. Shortly after the letter was sent, war broke out in Israel.

The essence of the letter was “quality wins quantity.” The Rebbe’s emphasis on these words reflects his profound understanding of the importance of the depth and sincerity in Jewish practice and learning.

The Rebbe was probably reminding the Jewish community of the crucial role that the quality of their spiritual devotion and commitment played during times of crisis, reminding them that during the times of King Solomon, there was peace and prosperity in the land, and Jews were respected and admired for their wisdom and faith.

The note that was added to the letter, though, was a verse the Rebbe analyzes from Chana’s prayer, which is read in the haftara on the first day of Rosh Hashanah: “For the pillars of the earth are the Lord’s, and He has set the world upon them” (I Samuel 2:8).

IN JEWISH tradition, Chana is known for her heartfelt prayer, which she recited when she was childless and desperately wanted a son. In her prayer, she predicts future wars and that the future of Israel depends on the character and values of its individuals.

The notion that a nation’s success is intertwined with the moral and spiritual character of its people is a fundamental idea in Judaism. It is reflected in various teachings, including the emphasis on ethical conduct, justice, and compassion found in Jewish texts and traditions. This understanding suggests that the strength of a nation doesn’t solely rely on military might or material wealth but also on the spiritual and moral integrity of its citizens.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s message about the importance of a strong, authentic connection to Judaism echoes this sentiment. By emphasizing the depth of one’s spiritual commitment and connection to moral teachings, he sought to inspire individuals to contribute positively to their community and nation, even in times of adversity. This perspective highlights the enduring significance of faith, morality, and spirituality in Jewish life and history.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s leadership and the profound impact he had on the Jewish people during challenging times like the Yom Kippur War, his unwavering love, care, and support for all Jews, regardless of their backgrounds or roles, is a testament to his dedication to Jewish unity and his belief in the strength and potential of every individual.

Referring to the soldiers as “tzadikim”(righteous people) underscores the Rebbe’s recognition of their bravery and sacrifice in defense of the nation. This acknowledgment goes beyond the battlefield, recognizing the moral and spiritual dimension of their actions. It reflects his perspective that righteousness and heroism can take many forms and is not limited to religious observance alone.

Highlighting the miracles and divine protection during the Yom Kippur War, even amid tragic losses, speaks to the Rebbe’s unshakable faith and his desire to instill hope and resilience in the Jewish people.

The Rebbe’s teachings and letters serve as a source of inspiration, reminding individuals and the community as a whole to move forward with strength, faith, and a deep connection to God in their everyday lives and continue to resonate and empower generations of Jews worldwide.

The Rebbe’s love and care for every Jew were deeply rooted in his belief in the intrinsic value and potential of every individual’s soul. His teachings and actions are exemplified by the Chabad hassidic philosophy that places a strong emphasis on the divine spark within each person.

In Chabad thought, it is believed that every soul is a unique and precious part of God’s divine essence. Regardless of a person’s background, observance, or life circumstances, the Rebbe’s approach was to nurture and empower that divine spark within each individual. His love for every Jew transcended external differences and focused on the spiritual essence that unites all Jews as part of a greater whole.

His commitment to outreach, education, and community-building aimed at awakening and strengthening the Jewish identity and connection to God in every Jew. His message was one of empowerment, encouraging individuals to recognize their potential, fulfill their mission in life, and make a positive impact on the world.

May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life, and may this be a year of open miracles and revelations for all to see.

The writer, originally from Italy, now lives in Jerusalem with her husband and four children. She heads HadassahChen Productions and hosts a weekly talk show on Arutz Sheva.