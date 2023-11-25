Until recently, many believed that the promise of progress of the 21st century would enable us to move beyond the barbaric horrors of the past towards a better and brilliant future. Many believed that we could go about our comfortable lives and that evil will simply pass us by. It will not.

The horrors that Hamas perpetrated on October 7 remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians. Because the barbarians are willing to fight us. And their goal is clear: Shatter that promising future, destroy all that we cherish, and usher in a world of fear and darkness.

This is a turning point, a turning point for leaders and nations. It is time for all of us to decide if we are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror.

The barbarism of Hamas and the Iranian axis of evil

Now rest assured, Israel will fight. Since October 7, Israel has been at war. Israel did not start this war. Israel did not want this war. But Israel will win this war. Hamas launched this war by perpetrating the worst savagery our people have seen since the Holocaust. Hamas murdered children in front of their parents. Murdered parents in front of their children. They burned people alive. They raped women. They beheaded men. They tortured Holocaust survivors. They kidnapped babies. They committed the most horrific crimes imaginable.

And they're a part of the axis of evil Iran has formed, an axis of terror that works by arming, training, and financing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and other terror proxies throughout the Middle East and beyond the Middle East.

In fighting Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror, Israel is fighting the enemies of civilization itself. Victory over these enemies begins with moral clarity. It begins with knowing the difference between good and evil, between right and wrong. It means making a moral distinction between the deliberate murder of the innocent and the unintentional casualties that accompany every legitimate war, even the most just war. It means holding Hamas responsible for the double war crime it commits every day by deliberately targeting Israeli civilians while using Palestinians civilians as human shields. It means making clear that the use of human shields is not only an immoral tactic of terror but also an ineffective one.

Because as long as Hamas' use of Palestinian human shields results in the international community blaming Israel, Hamas will continue to use it as a tool of terror, and so will others.

Hamas will continue to use the basements in Gaza’s hospitals as the command posts of its vast terror tunnel network. It will continue to use mosques as fortified military positions and weapons depots. It will continue to steal fuel and humanitarian assistance from UN facilities.

While Israel is doing everything to get Palestinian civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep Palestinian civilians in harm’s way.

Israel urges Palestinian civilians to leave the areas of armed conflict, while Hamas prevents those civilians from leaving those areas at gunpoint.

Hamas is also preventing foreign nationals from leaving Gaza altogether. And most despicably, Hamas is holding over 200 Israelis hostage, including 33 children. Holding them, terrorizing them, keeping them as hostages.

Every civilized nation should stand with Israel in demanding that these hostages be freed immediately and freed unconditionally.

I want to make clear Israel’s position regarding a ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7.

Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen.

The Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war – a war for our common future.

Today, we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. It is a time for everyone to decide where they stand. Israel will stand against the forces of barbarism until victory.

I hope and pray that civilized nations everywhere will back this fight because Israel’s fight is your fight. Because if Hamas and Iran’s axis of evil win, you will be their next target.

That’s why Israel’s victory will be your victory. But make no mistake. Regardless of who stands with Israel, Israel will fight until this battle is won. And Israel will prevail. May God bless Israel, and may God bless all those who stand with Israel. ■

The writer is prime minister of Israel. This viewpoint is based on his briefing to the foreign media on October 29.