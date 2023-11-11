Former UK member of Parliament George Galloway posted denials of the October 7 atrocities in an X post on November 10. The post alleged that Hamas terrorists never committed rape, only one baby had been killed “by persons unknown” and that anyone stating the contrary is a “war criminal.”

“The foul allegations of rape have been dropped by the Israeli government,” Galloway said. “The forty beheaded babies has been downscaled to one dead baby, not beheaded, and killed by persons unknown. Two thirds of Israelis killed on October 7 were military personnel. The killers of the remaining third are definitely to revealed to have been in part the Israeli Armed Forces themselves.

“Those with influence who spread propaganda to the contrary stand exposed as War Criminals and now much blood stains their character for ever. It is a spot which will not out. #Gaza_War #GazaCeasefire #GazaHolocaust #GazaHospital “ [SIC]

Testimonies from the survivors and recordings taken from Hamas have proven the atrocities that occurred during Hamas’s October 7 invasion of Israeli territory. The Israel Police’s Lahav 433 National Crime Unit collected the testimony of a young woman who survived the massacre at the music festival in Re’im, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“As I am hiding, I see in the corner of my eyes that [a terrorist] is raping her,” one of the interviewed said of another victim while demonstrating the terrorist’s violent grasp with her hands. “She was alive beforehand; she stood on her feet, bleeding from her back. But then the situation was that he was pulling her hair. She had long, brown hair,” she was quoted as saying. George Galloway (credit: screenshot)

Additionally, as reported by the Post, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that the images of babies being burnt and decapitated were authentic.

The professional history of George Galloway

Galloway was a member of the Labour Party from 1987 until 2003 when he was expelled for bringing the party into disrepute. The Guardian reported at the time that Galloway was charged with inciting Arabs to fight British troops, inciting British troops to defy orders, inciting Plymouth voters to reject Labour MPs, threatening to stand against Labour, and backing an anti-war candidate in Preston. Galloway had only been acquitted of the fifth charge. Advertisement

After his expulsion from Labour, he ran as an Independent Labour candidate from 2003 until 2004. Following this, he became affiliated with the since-dissolved Respect Party until 2015.

In one of the most notable moves in Galloway’s political career, he declared Bradford an “Israel-free zone.” He was given a criminal caution for inciting racial hatred by West Yorkshire Police for this move, The Guardian reported in 2014.

"We don't want any Israeli goods, we don't want any Israeli services, we don't want any Israeli academics coming to the university or the college, we don't even want any Israeli tourists to come to Bradford, even if any of them had thought of doing so,” The Guardian cited Galloway as saying.

Galloway later became a radio host for TalkRadio but was fired in 2019 for antisemitism after he claimed “no Israel flags on the cup” would be the consequence of the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club failing to make it to the Champions League. Tottenham, also known as Spurs, is a club strongly associated with the Jewish Community but is unaffiliated with Israel.