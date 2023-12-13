Money isn't enough to support Israel anymore - opinion

The large ship of the Jewish people has weathered many storms over the last century, and the establishment of the State of Israel was supposed to be a unifying and consolidating turning point, a moment that brings the Jewish people together under one roof with a single shared mission: to strengthen Jewish internal cohesion.

In the past two decades, this ship has been rocked by a turbulent sea of disputes and differing opinions among waves of frustration, grumbling, and a lack of cooperative and unifying dialogue.

The horrors of October 7 brought to all of us the profound realization that the Jewish people, whether in Israel or across the globe, must not be divided or fragmented. Israelis saw firsthand the impressive mobilization of Diaspora Jews for the state, while Diaspora Jews deeply felt the societal gap that opened with the magnitude of the disaster and the surge of anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish demonstrations in European capitals and American cities. During the tough two months of fighting in Gaza, there was not a single Jew who did not feel a deep fear for the future and what lies ahead for both Israeli and Diaspora Jews alike.

For many years, American Jews, to a certain degree, took Israel’s resilience for granted. The strength of the small but mighty and stubborn Jewish state became a blessed routine in every home. The strengthening of the Israeli economy and the country’s transformation into a flourishing hi-tech empire led too many American Jews to relax and shed the sense of responsibility ingrained in the generation of the revival, who saw supporting and strengthening the young state as part of modern Jewish existence.

Conversely, Israelis, who had lived for years with the feeling that their wealthy American brothers would help in times of need, began to cultivate a powerful and independent Israeli identity, giving many Israelis the feeling that they could manage on their own, without help or support. If Jews want to influence what happens in Israel, they should come to Israel, more and more Israelis said, dismissing their distant brothers across the sea.

To be part of the Israeli construction, Jews need to be present and participate. This, incidentally, is a task that Israelis will also need to undertake on the path to rebuilding a wounded Israeli society. For many years, hundreds of thousands of Israelis complained that they did not feel part of the splendid success of the Zionist enterprise. Many others shrugged their shoulders and did not understand what it was all about. The success, we told ourselves, trickles down and reaches everyone. But that probably wasn’t the truth. Now, a rare opportunity has arisen to correct and change the world order. American Jews, and Jews of the Diaspora in general, must be part of this correction by expressing their opinions and taking part in the rehabilitation. Not from afar, but up close. Israeli Americans and supporters of Israel gather in solidarity with Israel and protest against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, U.S, November 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Diaspora Jews must be here, among us, the Israelis

It’s not enough to send large sums of money; it’s also necessary to navigate it, to see what it does, where it is invested, and whether it coincides with the aspirations and values of Jews and the welcoming and beautiful Judaism. The perception that one can disconnect from Israel and then complain when things happen that do not fit his or her worldview must disappear from the world. Diaspora Jews must be here among us, the Israelis, to build and understand together. Advertisement

NOW IS a turning point. The crossroads at which the State of Israel and Jews around the world find themselves is a cardinal junction that requires a reevaluation of the internal Jewish connection. Jews in the United States quickly raised hundreds of millions of dollars to aid Israel in recovering from the devastating disaster of October 7. Wallets opened, and existential fear filled the coffers. Jews who, in recent years, felt that Israel was alienating them were the first to jump in to contribute whatever they could. In synagogues, communities, schools, and Zoom meetings, American Jews rushed to enlist. If the last few years have caused ideological division, one dreadful day reminded everyone how fickle fate is and how the great power accumulated over the years can become less tangible within a few hours.

The money raised is blessed. The donors and organizations that collected the money are now looking for addresses. Where do we send the money? How do we distribute it? Whether to channel it through the usual pipes or choose a pin-pointed goal, task by task? To send the envelope in the usual way and forget about it, or, better yet, to be involved, responsible, and part of the process?

After years of declining donations, the war proved that the connection between American Jews and Israel is strong – perhaps stronger than ever. This connection obliges American Jews to be part of Israel’s rehabilitation process in the coming years. It’s not just a matter of building houses in destroyed kibbutzim, and it’s not just another metal plaque with words of thanks for the generous donors. The connection must include an ongoing, constant, and present dialogue. Our brothers in the Diaspora can no longer be content with polite or cool criticism of what happens in Israel. They must take part, be here, and say what they have to say.

The young Jewish generation, which sought new challenges in liberal organizations on campuses, surely recognizes the magnitude of the disaster of disconnection. These campuses, funded by terror money, have become traps of poison and hatred for Jews, Zionists, and others who are merely pro-Israel.

So what do we do? We work. We enlist for the mission of unification. We recruit the right people who know Israel and learn it anew. Israel has changed, and so have its needs. The wishes of its citizens are not the same as they were in the past. This obliges all of us to open our minds – and our hearts. This obliges all of us to embark on a joint journey that includes all Jews and their desires. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be quick, but it will be worth it. Very much worth it.

The writer is a strategic media consultant and public campaign expert, formerly a news anchor and a senior journalist.