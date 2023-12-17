Let me introduce you to Yaakov, a charming man who celebrated 73 springs last year, including seven years as a pensioner.

Until his retirement, Yaakov worked 12 hours a day as a senior director in a government ministry. He led processes, promoted plans, managed a large staff of employees, and considered himself to be an efficient contributor to society.

However, upon his retirement, Yaakov found himself, involuntarily, mainly sitting at home. Like many of his colleagues, that was the future he envisaged and feared. He stopped believing in his abilities and doubted his skills.

Yaakov met us, “Yadid Lachinuch” (Friends of Education), almost by chance. His wife, Amira, urged him to join our activity so he did… mainly to please his worried wife.

From that moment on, he felt that he was back to his old self. He once again belonged to a group of equals who participated in an important and valuable activity. The former, vital, relevant, smiling Yaakov was back. Elderly hand (illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

He was more than just a member of Yadid Lachinuch; he was a vital part of its fabric. The weekly connections he forged with young students were profound, and teachers embraced him as one of their own.

Since the beginning of the war, Yaakov has insisted on continuing his volunteering and does not miss any opportunity to support students. He knows that his contribution is unmeasurable, especially these days when Israeli students are experiencing an extremely difficult time and need an attentive, experienced, loving eye to guide them. Advertisement

Yaakov embodies the concept of optimal aging, serving as a concrete example of its benefits. His active involvement in Yadid Lachinuch aligns perfectly with the indicators of optimal aging adopted by the Israeli government in 2021, both in terms of health and meaning.

Helping Israeli senior citizens find a mission in life

A recent study by Yadid Lachinuch explored the relationship between volunteering at Yadid and improved quality of life among senior citizens. The research compared Yadid volunteers to retirees in the general population and found that volunteers reported higher levels of energy, life satisfaction (resilience), and fewer physical difficulties.

A YEAR has passed since that almost accidental meeting. During that time, Yaakov has led dozens of meetings in several schools in his city. Simultaneously, he assists in four classes. Not surprisingly, he became an “honorary member” of the school staff. The number of hours and days he devotes far exceeds the four hours per week required by every volunteer at Yadid Lachinuch.

This is a classic example of a win-win situation. Yaakov, who has done so much for his country, is able to help young students through his personal history. He is there for them, listening without judgment, and teaching them valuable lessons about respect, positive attitudes, and the importance of volunteering. In return, Yaakov regains his sense of purpose and value.

Imagine the incredible force of 3,200 “Yaakovs” united by a common purpose. Each volunteer, carrying their own personal journey and forging meaningful bonds with students, embodies the spirit of Yadid Lachinuch. Their unwavering commitment and dedication are the driving force behind the transformative impact we have on individuals and communities alike. Their individual stories collectively weave a tapestry of compassion and understanding, showcasing the power of human connection, and the profound influence of Yadid Lachinuch’s mission.

Since its establishment in 2007, thousands of retired volunteers have provided countless important lessons to the education system as a whole.

Yadid Lachinuch influences three very important sectors in Israeli society: education, retirement and old age, and volunteering.

Currently, there are over 3,300 seniors volunteering in Yadid Lachinuch in almost 680 schools and 45 communities. Together, they provide nearly half a million school lessons a year.

Consider the transformative potential of introducing half a million hours of lessons to our education system – hours aimed at tackling two critical challenges facing Israeli society:

Bridging the chasm between the education system’s aspirations and its limited resources, specifically the shortage of qualified teachers. Addressing the absence of accessible, engaging, and purposeful activities for retirees.

LET’S GO back to Yaakov for a moment.

Yaakov was never involved in teaching, but he took it upon himself to give his time to help both students and teachers. He was integrated into schools according to his field of interest (history) and skills (management and organization) and worked alongside the teachers while never replacing them. Yaakov helped history teachers strengthen and empower students, helped build individual lesson plans, and even led extended learning activities in preparation for matriculation exams in history.

Yaakov, seeing the positive impact of Yadid Lachinuch, spread the word to his friends and acquaintances. Inspired, they too joined the organization, each contributing their unique talents and expertise. The fields of support are diverse, covering Hebrew, mathematics, English, science, computers, and more.

The volunteers find joy in their service, meeting a wide range of needs. The variety of volunteer opportunities on offer is immense. Some volunteers have even taken on roles as assistants to the schools’ counselors, providing crucial emotional and social support to students in today’s challenging environment.

And a final word about Yaakov. A year ago, he found himself lost in a dark and dangerous place, battling feelings of worthlessness. Today, he stands proud, his spirit flourishing with the vibrant energy of youth. His transformation is both inspiring and a testament to the power of resilience.

Yaakov sets a near-perfect example of how we should view our senior population. He exemplifies the dignity, value, and continued potential that reside within our elder citizens. By actively engaging in volunteer work Yaakov and others like him, pave the way for a life filled with purpose and fulfillment in the later years. Their invaluable contributions are a crucial asset to our resource-limited society.

We always tell our donors and partners that we are committed to spreading the word of Yadid Lachinuch further so that more retirees, children, and teachers will benefit from the activity.

To senior citizens, we say, don’t wait for tomorrow; take the plunge today!! Just like Yaakov, join Yadid Lachinuch; we need you! I guarantee you will find it worthwhile.

Please reach out: yadidla.org.il.

The writer is chairperson of Yadid Lachinuch.