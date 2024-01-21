South Africa is a country of contrasts. Mountains and valleys, tropical forests to arid regions, vastly wealthy to appallingly poor. It is a country of immense kindness but terrible cruelty. Of magnificent humor and earth-shattering tragedy. It is a country with a terrible government but wonderful people. And there is no story that illustrates this more than that of David Teeger.

David Teeger is a young Jew and a very talented cricketer. He completed grade 12 at King Edward VII at the end of 2023, where he was head boy. The school is a multi-cultural boy’s school in Johannesburg and is known for its sporting excellence.

David is Shabbat observant, which meant that Saturday matches had to be carefully managed. If there was an “away” game, he and his father would stay at an Air B’n’B, leave his kit at the venue, and walk there. “Home” games were easier as he lived around a 30-minute walk from the school. He did this for five years.

On the morning of the last Saturday “home” game, David woke up as he did to get ready for his walk to the school when he noticed that the entire team had arrived to walk with him. Dressed in their cricket gear, the team accompanied David on what was his final walk as captain of the team. The group was an example of genuine diversity and included boys of all religions and ethnicities.

Antisemitism is brilliantly absent on South African streets.

The government is another matter. David Teeger, because of his talent, was chosen to captain South Africa’s under-19 team, representing South Africa at the Cricket World Cup. But he was removed from the position on the same day Israel defended itself at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

The official reason for the removal was “security concerns” by Cricket South Africa, which claimed to have been told that there would be protests if David was allowed to captain. Advertisement

“We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 (SA U19) captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that this could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protesters.

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators.

“In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team, and David himself.”

THE ABOVE statement resulted from a statement that David himself made in October 2023. At the annual Jewish Achievers Awards, where David was the recipient of the Rising Star Award, he dedicated his award “to the state of Israel and its soldiers.”

Following the event, Cricket South Africa received a complaint, which it investigated. It convened an inquiry and engaged a well-known judge to adjudicate the matter.

The ruling was that David had done nothing to bring Cricket SA into disrepute.

"A young Jewish man speaking to his fellow Jews" - Judge

According to the judge, in a 44-page ruling, “He was a young Jewish man speaking to his fellow Jews. It was clear from his comments that he did not purport to speak for cricket, cricketers generally, or indeed anybody else.”

That should have been that. But it wasn’t. David was stripped of his captaincy for “security reasons,” an excuse that no one is buying.

Opposition political parties, Jewish community leadership, and even human rights commentators, not generally supportive of Israel, have expressed outrage and disbelief and have alleged political interference. Whereas that is still to be proven, considering that the ANC has supported the decision and considering their repulsion of anything remotely connected to Israel, it is likely that this will prove to be the case.

So, while South Africa, at an “away” game, stands on the soap box of the world, holding others to a high standard, back home there is another lived reality.

The Teeger story is about more than cricket. It transcends sport and has the potential to drag South Africa and its youth into an intolerant, dictatorial, and dangerous society that shuns free speech and caves to violence. In essence, a Jew with a view will not be tolerated.

The Teeger story is a perfect illustration of contrasts. South Africans are not antisemitic. They embrace diversity and are largely tolerant of each other. Further, they respect the quirkiness of a religion that demands that a cricket captain walk to a game on a Saturday.

If only they had a government that reflected the values of its citizens.

The writer is the South African author of three books. He is a featured weekly columnist on News24 and Jewish Report and is a talk show host on the Morning Mayhem. He is also head of marketing and people at Synthesis Software Technologies.