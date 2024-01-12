David Teeger, a rising star on South Africa’s cricket scene, has been removed as the country’s Under-19 team captain on the eve of the world championship competition.

Cricket South Africa cited threats to Teeger, who is Jewish, and the team over Israel’s war in Gaza ahead of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which South Africa is hosting.

“We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament. We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on … David Teeger,” the organization said in a statement.

“CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament,” Cricket South Africa added. “This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team, and David himself.” The statement said he would remain an “important and active member” of the team.

Continued targeting of Teeger

Cricket South Africa had previously suspended Teeger while it investigated hate speech allegations against him after he expressed support for Israeli soldiers following Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel. It later cleared him to return to the team. People hold Palestinian and South African flags during a demonstration in support of Palestinians at Three Anchor Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, October 22, 2023. (credit: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS)

Strong anti-Israel sentiment in South Africa has been in the spotlight as the International Court of Justice hears genocide charges brought against Israel by the South African government. Many pro-Palestinian activists claim that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is apartheid, a term originally referring to the bygone regime of racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa. About 50,000 Jews live in South Africa; many say they hope to emigrate, citing anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment as well as other other challenges.