In Sherwin Pomerantz’s “Seeds of new leadership for Israel” (The Jerusalem Post, January 21), he not only emphasized the need for new leadership in Israel, but he offered up six potential candidates who, in his estimation, would do a great job, given their track record of success in the business, education, industrial, and financial sectors.

As I began to think about who would make a good leader, I also believed that a successful past would bode well for a promising future, but even more important are the inner characteristics of what a leader should embody.

An outstanding leader should be one who cannot be unduly influenced or bought by outside organizations, groups, or individuals who have a specific agenda, which would undermine and weaken the goal of doing what’s best for the nation and the people. Consequently, this would require a man or woman of integrity, who possesses the highest caliber of honesty, transparency, and the determination to put the well-being of citizens above all else – especially their own enrichment and comfort.

Such an individual would not be timid or reluctant to call out bad political ideas and appreciate that “going along to get along” is the antithesis of sound leadership. He or she would also know when it’s appropriate to recommend personal sacrifice instead of relying on fair-weather friends who may sound loyal but, in the end, will put their interests first.

This leader must have a complete familiarity with the enemy, their tactics, their commitment to finish the job, and their proclivity to employ the most savage means to accomplish their goals. That person must always be one step ahead of them, able to preempt the vicious and false propaganda that they’re so good at spreading, as well as the expectation that the enemy will do its best to reverse the roles of villain and hero. View of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Having this insight will serve them in their ability to speak with clarity and without ambiguity as it relates to the scope of our enormous challenges, but, at the same time, that person must be able to do so in a way that doesn’t cause despair or discourage our citizens.

It would be essential for that man or woman to know that it is as a result of corporate efforts that we will prevail because no one individual has all the components needed to defeat this type of enemy. Such a monumental task requires a steady and measured hand at the wheel, while others help to navigate a safe and sure path toward victory. So, that requires humility and being a good listener.

However, with the abundance of advice, a good leader must be able to hear past all the noise and use their own wisdom, which has come from years of vast experience and trials, all of which served to develop a great understanding when it comes to choosing the most prudent road to take.

AFTER READING such a comprehensive list, you might be tempted to say that no one embodies all of these qualities, and, with that, who can argue? This is why a preponderance of minds, thought, and reason should comprise our next government headed by a humble, open, but, most of all, wise person.

That would, of course, disqualify anyone who has a criminal or corrupt past, anyone who is particularly partisan and agenda-driven, as well as anyone who believes that there is only one path to take. Because such a person will likely drown out the voices of others who might actually have a better approach to offer.

While it’s true that we are all biased and inclined toward certain leanings and opinions, given the enormity of what we are facing, as the only Jewish homeland in the world, we can no longer afford to be a one-party-oriented bloc, dug into our own viewpoints, which tend to serve only one segment of the population – the one that agrees with us.

Because Israel is made up of so many different ethnicities, religions, opinions, orientations, etc., and, as we’ve seen firsthand over the past three and a half months, we are so much more powerful when we, despite our differences, are united under one banner – that Israel is home to all of us.

So, in the effort to retain that unifying spirit, which tragically resulted through our collective suffering, loss, and pain, we must do what is best for everyone here, and that simply cannot be accomplished by serving one side. Therefore, my suggestion is as follows:

We must begin by establishing a coalition made up of strong, confident individuals who are gifted speakers, motivators, visionaries, and those with a positive outlook that is attractive and infectious all at the same time. They must be joined by the greatest financial minds whose prowess and expertise in business and commerce will assist us in arriving at a sound financial position, even if we lose the economic help of our so-called allies – especially if that happens.

Joined by this group must also be the best collection of diplomats and officials who are able to represent us abroad, serving as advocates as it relates to the importance of our role before the nations along with our purpose and goals – not only toward ourselves but our aspiration to benefit humanity as a whole.

These will be passionate people on solid footing who are approachable and lack all conceit and self-aggrandizement, because nothing is more off-putting than making others feel that you’re the best and the brightest.

Such an assortment of people, all of whom have the diversity of Israel’s population as their highest priority, can only do well for us, both within the country and for the outside world as well.

Finally, while all of these devoted personalities reflect on their own failures and imperfections, maybe they will turn to the Almighty and acknowledge their great need for help and wisdom from above as they willingly admit their own limitations in finding solutions to the evils that lurk in every corner, preventing us from living peaceably as fellow sojourners of the earth.

If each one can call upon God in their own unique way, then maybe, just maybe, He will hear from heaven and grant us all that is needed to fight the battle that is before us – both within and without.

Because great leadership cannot be accessed without first turning to the One who is most familiar with mankind – the Creator of us all!

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.