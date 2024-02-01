To think like an Arab-Israeli - opinion

As an Arab-Israeli, the events of October 7 and the fighting in Gaza have had a profound effect on me and the Arab community in Israel as a whole.

These events put a spotlight on the complicated and complex dynamics of coexistence, the heavy price Israeli Arabs paid and are still paying, and the strong desire of Israeli Arabs to be part of Israeli society.

In the State of Israel, there is a rich fabric of cultures, religions, and identities. Coexistence is not just an idea; rather, it is a vital necessity for the strength and resilience of our nation. Israeli Arabs, who make up a significant part of the population, have a central role in Israeli society. Our contributions in various sectors, such as medicine, education, and technology, are evidence of this. However, the journey toward coexistence is full of challenges and obstacles.

The massacre of October 7 and the ongoing fighting in Gaza took a heavy toll on our community, and clearly answered a question that every Israeli-Arab has: Are we all one in the eyes of the enemy?

The fear that this round would lead to riots, similar to those we experienced in May 2021, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, was growing. However, contrary to these concerns, the Arab community reacted with remarkable restraint and maturity.

This response was not accidental, but a deliberate choice by the community, which demonstrated a deep desire for integration and peace. This choice is evidence of our commitment and belief in a common future where coexistence and mutual respect are above all. This is a powerful statement that the Arabs of Israel are not watching from the sidelines but are active participants in shaping the future of the country.

In Hamas's eyes, we are all legitimate targets— Jewish and Arab alike

THE LOSS of human life and the kidnapping of civilians such as Qaid al-Qadi, Bilal al-Ziadna, Hamza al-Ziadna, Aisha al-Ziadna, Yusuf al-Ziadna, and the tragic death of Samer al-Tallaqa along with two Jewish hostages, are wounds that will take time to heal. These events emphasize the fact that in the eyes of the cruel enemy, all of us – Jews, Arabs, Druze, Christians – are all legitimate targets in their eyes.

The question “What will happen if...” is a question that goes through the mind of every Israeli-Arab. What will happen to us, Israeli-Arabs, if the enemy arrives at our doorstep?

For years, many of us refused to believe that we would be the ones targeted by this terrorist organization – Hamas. After all, as this organization presents itself as an Islamic organization, it is absolutely forbidden to harm another Muslim, or even a person who, according to rumors, is a Muslim. In the Quran, it is written, “Whoever kills a believer (Muslim) with the first intention, his punishment will be hell forever, and Allah will pour out his wrath on him and curse him and prepare for him a tremendous punishment” (Sura 4:93).

The massacre of October 7 gave us an answer to this question. Hamas-ISIS does not attach any importance to Islam – it has murdered, raped, and kidnapped civilians – Jews and Arabs alike.

The story of Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Ahmad Abu Latif is another example of the desire of Israeli Arabs to contribute and be a part of Israeli society. His sacrifice, alongside other fallen heroes such as Sgt.-Maj. Ibrahim Haruba, Sgt. Habib Kiaan and Sgt. Salman Ibn Marai, emphasize the common fate of Israeli Arabs and Jews. They symbolize the unity and resilience of the Israel Defense Forces, which includes both Arab and Jewish soldiers, standing together to defend the nation.

As the late Abu Latif wrote in a chilling post after the massacre on October 7: “We all share the same fate and we must be together and united; that way, people who do not believe in cooperation between the sectors, try to intimidate, provoke and destroy relations, destroy trust. Don’t believe them and don’t let it happen.”

Many people around the world, under the guise of human rights activists and under the guise of “concern” for the Palestinians, spread lies and conspiracies, trying to create conflict between us and our Jewish partners. In the words of Abu Latif – don’t believe them, and don’t let it happen.

The writer is project manager at Diploact, an advocacy organization.