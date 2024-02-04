Arye Deri, chairman of the Shas party, found himself waiting for three hours before releasing his public thank you statement to US President Joe Biden, painstakingly prepared in Hebrew and English. Within this period of anxious anticipation, Deri harbored hopes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would rise to the occasion, defending the honor of the State of Israel, its military prowess, and the dignity of its citizens.

Specifically, Deri expected Netanyahu to publicly denounce the damaging statements made by the National Security Minister, accused of undermining national security through allegations of collaboration with Hamas in a Wall Street Journal interview. Alas, such expectations went unmet, casting doubt on the feasibility of such hopes.

Deri related to Ben-Gvir’s first interview with a Western news outlet since his election to the Israeli government in 2022, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took a swipe at US President Joe Biden on Sunday, telling Dov Leiber of The Wall Street Journal that “if Trump [were] in power, the US conduct would be completely different.”

"Thank you, President of the United States Joe Biden. The people of Israel will forever remember you for standing with Israel during some of our toughest hours. You and America are kingdoms of kindness. Even among friends and allies, there are differences of opinion. You are… — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) February 4, 202

Benjamin Netanyahu looks at Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri as they stand with other members of the new Israeli parliament after their swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem November 15, 2022. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

His statement via X stated: "Thank you, President of the United States Joe Biden. The people of Israel will forever remember you for standing with Israel during some of our toughest hours. You and America are kingdoms of kindness. Even among friends and allies, there are differences of opinion. You are willing and paying a personal and political price to help us; we will always be grateful. May God protect you and America."

Netanyahu appeared ensnared by the political extremism he nurtured to cater to his and his party's needs. Meanwhile, in a turn of events both bizarre and profoundly ungrateful, Ben-Gvir openly criticized the President of the United States — a steadfast ally of Israel for the past four months — in a manner that jeopardized both our national and security interests. Netanyahu's response to this was silence, a silence that spoke volumes. Ben-Gvir's remarks lacked any semblance of Israeli patriotism or concern for national security; they were nothing more than a headline that disgraced us all.

The absurdity of the situation prompts a perplexing question: Who is more of a Zionist or an Israeli advocate? Ben-Gvir or Biden, the latter having openly identified himself as a Zionist. In his outreach to the President, Deri highlighted Biden's unwavering support for Israel, noting his willingness to incur any personal political cost back home in the United States. This stands in stark contrast to Netanyahu's unwillingness to sacrifice even a sliver of political backing for the sake of Israel's security and the well-being of its citizens. This, Deri poignantly notes, is the crux of our predicament. "Thank you, Aryeh Deri," he concludes.

The depth and breadth of American support for Israel remain unbeknownst to many Israeli citizens and IDF officers alike. This support transcends the President's public endorsements of Israel's right to self-defense and extends beyond the veto power exercised at the UN against resolutions detrimental to Israel. It's about more than just the $14 billion in aid following October 7th, the security assistance, or the hundreds of planes delivering vast quantities of arms and ammunition. The significance lies beyond the routine visits from American cabinet members, Secretaries of State and Defense, the National Security Advisor, and the CIA director. It encompasses more than the concerted efforts to free captives and the deployment of aircraft carriers, fighter squadrons, and defense systems around Israel and the Red Sea. Advertisement

The essence of this support was recently underscored when the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander participated in a secret summit of military chiefs hosted by Eyal Zamir at the Kirya IDF base in Tel Aviv, attended by numerous European military leaders eager to learn, advise, support, and assist. At the heart of this effort are the United States and President Biden.

Yet, when the angel of destruction, the National Security Minister, maligns our most significant ally, Netanyahu, who knows more than any officer or Israeli citizen the greatness of Biden's Zionist acts, compared to those of Ben-Gvir, remains silent.

Unfortunately, this is politics before life itself.

God protect Israel.

Brigadier General (res.) Avi Benayahu is a former Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson. He is currently an international strategic advisor.