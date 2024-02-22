A call for equality and inclusivity: embracing diversity in Jewish practice - opinion

The issue of conscription is back in the headlines once again, with politicians exacerbating the divisive religious tensions in Israeli society.

Current cabinet minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) sparked controversy by insinuating that the national education system was undermining Jewish identity through its perceived “religious” biases. It is time to reclaim a Judaism that embraces diversity and equality for all.

Reclaiming inclusivity

Growing up in a religious home, I was accustomed to the traditional separation of men and women in synagogue settings. However, during a recent visit to the United States, I was moved by a mixed-gender prayer service at a synagogue that felt natural and harmonious. It made me question the logic of segregating men and women during the holiest times of the week and the exclusion it creates.

I come from a background where women were relegated to the sidelines in religious practices, but I witnessed firsthand that change is possible. Communities like Shira Chadasha (New Song) in Jerusalem have paved the way for gender equality and women’s leadership roles within Orthodox Judaism. Jewish law can accommodate inclusivity and respect for women when there is a will to do so.

Exposure to various cultural facets is our strength

It is imperative that we reclaim our Jewish identity from rigid and exclusionary practices. Children in Israel should be exposed to the richness of Jewish culture, values, and traditions beyond narrow interpretations. Judaism should be about community, tolerance, respect and inclusivity, not about enforcing strict and suffocating norms. Members of the activist group ''Women of the Wall'' wear Jewish shawls, which the Orthodox Jewish community traditionally reserves for men, during a monthly prayer near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 24, 2017. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The Religious Services Ministry must evolve beyond a mere bureaucracy for kashrut supervision and prioritize fostering a diverse and inclusive Jewish landscape. In a time when Jewish communities worldwide face threats and discrimination, Israel’s stance on different Jewish streams is crucial for unity and strength.

Furthermore, the Chief Rabbinate in Israel presents a significant challenge for women, especially Orthodox ones. Their rulings often perpetuate discrimination and exclusion. It is time for a fundamental shift in approach to align with the values of equality and respect, resonating with both Israeli citizens and the global Jewish community.

In conclusion, reclaiming our Jewish identity calls for a paradigm shift towards inclusivity, diversity, and equality. Let us strive for a Judaism that embraces all members of our community, transcending boundaries and fostering unity in our shared heritage.

The writer is an Israeli women’s rights activist, lecturer, social activist, strategist, and media personality. She is among the initiators of the coalition of women’s organizations and founder of Building an Alternative (Bonot Alternativa).