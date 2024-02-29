Israel's mental health infrastructure must be fortified to assist those treating trauma - opinion

The October 7 Hamas attacks shook Israel to its core. While we have all been overwhelmed with unprecedented grief and anxiety, our country has also come together in unprecedented ways. We are opening our homes to displaced families, donating and distributing food and other necessities, harvesting fruits and vegetables on neglected farms, and extending a helping hand to people immediately affected – parents of young children, the elderly, and even pets.

At the same time, we are beginning to recognize the magnitude and emotional toll on our people. Trauma is now a health crisis and an estimated 2 million Israelis – a quarter of those impacted by that terrible day – could develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms that could last five years or longer.

The demand for mental health care is staggering, against the backdrop of an already overwhelmed mental health system. The average wait time for therapy in our public facilities has reached 12 months.

Israel’s mental health therapists, including psychologists, psychotherapists, and social workers, are going above and beyond to help. But there are too few of them. They are overworked and many aren’t trained to treat trauma.

Some 5,000 more therapists are needed in areas directly impacted by the events of October 7 alone. Additionally, one in two professionals involved in recovery efforts are at risk of secondary trauma. The burden is just too massive for our tiny nation to bear. The new trauma care unit at Rambam Medical Center. (credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS)

We must ask: How can our nation recover when trauma is so prevalent, and how can we provide the necessary support? The longer this process takes, the harder it will be to address the pain, restore normalcy and optimism, and return to strength. We are in desperate need of a solution.

To help address these needs, Teva has launched Support the Soul (Metaplim Banefesh) – mobilizing partners with diverse skill sets from Israel and around the world to bolster Israel’s mental health infrastructure. The comprehensive, holistic program is focused on supporting mental health therapists because the resilience of our country is in their hands.

Working with the Israeli Trauma Coalition, Support the Soul seeks to increase the number of therapists and care facilities through training, certification, and support with the transition to trauma care. We will also strengthen resilience centers and virtual support networks, offering safe spaces for mental health professionals and their patients and leveraging technology to enable remote meetings.

With partners in the Israeli innovation ecosystem, the program will identify new trauma care technologies that can be scaled up to broaden the program’s reach. We will also drive awareness of the need to care for mental health therapists and provide content, information, and tools for those affected.

Poor mental health can lead to significant adverse consequences, including social challenges and isolation, substance use, or other mental health conditions. Mental health is also correlated with physical health. A Lancet study found people who suffer from depression are 40% more likely to develop cardiac disease, hypertension, stroke, and diabetes, and that mental illness can reduce life expectancy by up to 20 years.

Negative impacts of mental health

Mental health challenges can negatively impact performance at school and work due to difficulty focusing, reduced productivity, inability to build successful relationships, and increased absenteeism. This can also lead to job loss, which can affect the ability to earn a living, which can lead to poverty – a vicious cycle.

According to the World Health Organization, each year, approximately 12 billion workdays are lost worldwide due to depression and anxiety, leading to an estimated $1 trillion in lost productivity.

These are the burdens that Israelis – our friends, family, and neighbors – are facing. And by bringing together partners with unique expertise, united in their long-term commitment, we can provide the support our mental health heroes need. They will be the ones we depend on to lead us through this long, complex, and critical road to a stronger, healthier future.

The writer is executive vice president and head of international markets at Teva.