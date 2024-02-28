Iran's electoral circus is the illusion of democracy - opinion

In the shadow of the large-scale Mahsa Amini protests, Iran is poised to conduct legislative 'elections' on March 1st, 2024, marking the first electoral event since those anti-regime nationwide demonstrations.

Set against the backdrop of a country still reeling from the aftermath of the Mahsa Amini protests, this electoral charade on March 1st showcases the regime's blatant disregard for human rights and democratic principles, alongside the resilience of the Iranian people. However, this electoral facade is met with a burgeoning wave of resistance. Patriots, in a bold act of defiance, are boycotting the sham election and setting the regime’s election propaganda billboards ablaze, signaling their utter repudiation of the regime's attempts at legitimacy. The act of boycotting the election and the symbolic destruction of propaganda billboards stand as vivid testaments to the populace's refusal to legitimize a government that has relied on deceit, repression, and the obliteration of dissenting voices from its inception.

On this pivotal day, Iran is set to elect not only its parliament but also its Assembly of Experts—the body responsible for selecting the supreme leader of the regime. Rumors suggest this choice might fall on the son of Khamenei, potentially deepening the autocratic grip on the nation. Slated for March 1, this 'selection' process starkly deviates from any democratic norms, representing an affront to the principles of electoral integrity and democratic choice. Describing it as an election stretches generosity to its limits, given a meticulously rigged system where the mullahs not only vet the candidates but also wield absolute veto power, nullifying up to 40% of parliamentary votes.

In the lead-up to these parliamentary elections, Iran showcases a facade of democracy to the world, while internally, it operates as anything but. The ruling theocracy has long forsaken the ideals of democracy and free elections, favoring a regime where any form of dissent is harshly punished through death, imprisonment, or other severe means.

As Iran stands at this critical juncture, the world watches with keen interest. The events of March 1st are poised to be a watershed in Iran's modern history, highlighting the vast divide between the ruling theocracy's pretense and the people's quest for freedom, dignity, and authentic democratic governance. The mullahs' orchestrated façade of democratic processes is glaringly insincere, only serving to further alienate a populace desperate for tangible reform and deepening the nation's political and social impasse.

In this orchestrated charade, the essence of courage is embodied by those who boldly reject the presented farce, clinging to the hope for a future where their voices can truly influence their country's fate. This regime's foundations are built on deceit and charlatanism, starting from its very inception. On 1979, Khomeini's claim that 99.8% of the population voted, despite 60% being ineligible, stands as a glaring testament to this, a claim that went unquestioned by media worldwide. This governance, mirroring a Shia Islamic caliphate rather than a republic, thrives not on democratic principles but on the quelling of dissent and the erasure of its citizens' voices and identities.

The corrupt and inept mullahs have historically sought to establish themselves as a privileged and ruling class, aligning with despotic powers throughout Iran's history. Their influence, spanning over 520 years, saw alliances with corrupt and bloodthirsty rulers during the Safavid and Qajar eras, briefly disrupted only during the reformative reigns of Nader Shah Afshar and Reza Shah Pahlavi. In the past century, their relentless pursuit of power has even led to the formation of Islamic terrorist groups, contributing to the loss of thousands of lives. Today, their dominion is perpetuated through terror, aiming to suppress Iranian nationalism and alter the narrative of Iran's rich history.

Khomeinism ideology

At the heart of this regime is Khomeinism ideology, which fundamentally opposes nationalism and seeks to dilute Iran's identity. Khamenei, positioning himself as a divine authority on earth, has tenaciously held onto power, facing down widespread protests against his despotic rule with brutal suppression. This demonstrates a chilling resolve to retain control at any cost.

As Iran stands on the precipice of another election, the disenchantment within its populace, particularly among the youth, is unmistakable. With the electoral outcome already predetermined by the selection of candidates by the ruling elite, the process is reduced to a mere spectacle designed to project an illusion of legitimacy to the international community. This forthcoming election is not an exercise in democracy but a desperate attempt by the regime to maintain its facade of popularity and legitimacy.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran, amidst significant public discontent, illuminate the profound economic turmoil and political unrest afflicting the nation. Despite the overwhelming number of over 15,000 candidates, the pervasive disillusionment among citizens starkly underscores the regime's inability to address their fundamental grievances. This widespread dissatisfaction, exacerbated by economic hardships and a lack of substantive political reform, has intensified calls for boycotts and protests, challenging the regime's authority.

This moment necessitates a critical examination of Iran's political landscape, highlighting not just the grim realities but also the remarkable resilience of the Iranian people. Against daunting challenges, their aspirations for freedom and justice persist unabated. The international community must discern the true nature of Iran's elections as nothing more than a desperate ploy by a tyrannical regime to feign legitimacy and retain its grip on power. Solidarity with the Iranian populace in their quest for freedom, dignity, and authentic democratic governance is crucial.

As Iran stands at this critical juncture, the façade of its legislative "elections" starkly reveals the regime's quest for legitimacy—a quest that increasingly fails to suppress the burgeoning spirit of dissent among its citizens. This spirit is particularly vibrant among the youth and those who yearn for the days of Iran's rich cultural heritage and identity, which predates the mullahs' ascendancy. The unfolding events underscore a pivotal moment in Iran's history, as its people continue to courageously defy a regime that seeks to silence their voices and stifle their dreams.

Erfan Fard is an author based in Washington, D.C. focusing on Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran and counterterrorism. / www.erfanfard.com / X: @EQFard