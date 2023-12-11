The collapse of Hamas will be the end of radical ideology - opinion

In recent days, striking video clips from Gaza have circulated on social media, revealing numerous Palestinians from Hamas forces surrendering to Israeli soldiers in the Jabalya region.

In these stark visuals, men are portrayed stripped down to their underwear, blindfolded, and with their hands bound from behind. Some of them can be observed being relocated to the rear of an Israeli military vehicle.

These images not only signify the defeat of Hamas in southern Gaza but also underscore the unwillingness of those participating in this criminal act to perpetuate the conflict.

Breaking down Hamas

On Friday, following a bloody and unprecedented attack by Hamas, the Israeli army intensified its encirclement around Hamas forces near the main centers of Khan Yunis, the second-largest city in southern Gaza. The writing on the wall was clear – Hamas had been disgraced, and its propaganda, supported by the Islamic Republic, Turkey, and Qatar, crumbled in the face of reality.

Breaking through Hamas’s defensive line and reaching the center of Khan Yunis, the Israeli army announced on Friday that it had “eliminated several more Hamas terrorists and targeted dozens of their centers.” Subsequently, Israel reported that Hamas had fired missiles from the supposed safe-haven of Gaza evacuees – an area inside southern Gaza.

At present, cowardly Islamic terrorists are fleeing the eight-week war and seeking refuge in this designated safe area, using non-combatants as human shields.

The disgrace of Hamas was evident from day one, and today, akin to the 1979 Khomeinist thinking, the cult of Khomeini, they find themselves at a crossroads. Ayatollah Khomeini, at the height of his folly, sought to export the Marxist-Islamic catastrophe of 1979 to the world, resulting in a devastating war and the burning of homes in Iran and Iraq. That wild mullah ultimately died in infamy, burying his wish. However, remnants of the Khomeini regime supported Hamas and today we witness the demise of Hamas. AN UNDATED picture handed out by the PA shows Palestinian president Yasser Arafat and Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini during a meeting in Tehran (credit: REUTERS)

Khamenei, the second caliph of the Shia Islamic Caliphate, the true symbol of black religious fascism, initially kissed the hand of Hamas, and today, like a dead mouse, he does not want to witness the fall of his own regime, lest Israel turn to the Islamic Republic after dealing with Hamas because the Islamic Republic lacks the military and security capabilities to confront Israel.

Today, the destruction of Hamas is a warning for 21st-century humanity. We hope to witness the destruction of Islamic terrorism and Khomeinism, which are more destructive, vile, and corrupt than any other ideologies.

ADDING TO the complexities of the situation is the role played by certain media outlets in perpetuating Hamas’s narrative. The media, often regarded as the fourth estate and a guardian of truth, has, in some instances, become an unwitting accomplice to acts of terrorism.

Hamas understands the power of perception, recognizing that media coverage can shape public opinion and, consequently, influence international responses. This strategic use of media not only perpetuates a distorted reality but also indirectly supports and legitimizes acts of terrorism.

Throughout this conflict, Hamas has skillfully manipulated media coverage, using it as a tool to advance its propaganda. Images and narratives that evoke sympathy for their cause are strategically disseminated, while the darker, more sinister aspects of their actions are conveniently omitted. The shameful reality is that the media is complicit in Hamas terrorism.

The international community must remain vigilant, scrutinizing media coverage to discern between genuine journalism and unwitting collaboration with terrorist agendas. A failure to do so risks allowing terrorism to be glamorized and sanitized, undermining the very foundations of truth and justice that the media should uphold.

As the humiliating downfall of Hamas unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder that not only must we confront terrorism on the battlefield, but we must also be diligent guardians of truth, ensuring that media platforms do not become inadvertent amplifiers of destructive ideologies.

In the pursuit of a safer, more just world, truth must prevail over sensationalism, and media outlets must uphold the values of accuracy, impartiality, and integrity.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington. He is a Jewish Kurd of Iran and the author of The Gruesome Mullah. See more at www.erfanfard.com.