In recent weeks, the television series Shōgun, based on a historical novel set in 17th-century Japan, has aired, coinciding with my own reading of the book.

Central to the narrative is Lord Yoshi Toranaga, whose primary strategy is to buy time, deceiving those around him to maintain power and avoid conflict.

Interestingly, the women in the story see through his tactics while the men are preoccupied with battles and emotions. Unlike Toranaga, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to prolong the conflict for personal gain, neglecting his people's needs for political survival.

The government's continued incompetence has led to internal strife, undermining essential services and fracturing society. Netanyahu prioritizes his political alliances over resolving the ongoing crisis, lacking a coherent plan or international support.

As tensions rise, the public demands change, with mass protests calling for the government's removal as a necessary step towards progress. Demonstration demanding immediate release of hostages kidnapped in the October 7 attack by Hamas (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

As tensions rise, public demand changes

Recent demonstrations have highlighted the plight of abductees, shedding light on the atrocities faced by those held captive. Amidst these calls for justice, another victim of Hamas brutality was tragically revealed, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Time favors the oppressors, strengthening their positions while the victims and the nation suffer.

As Israel approaches a time of celebration and reflection, the need for unity and reform becomes more apparent. It is up to the citizens, united in their love for the country, to steer it towards a brighter future.

By standing together against fear and division, Israel can rebuild and move forward, reclaiming its place on the world stage and within its own borders.

The writer is an Israeli women’s rights activist, lecturer, social activist, strategist, and media personality. She is among the initiators of the coalition of women’s organizations and the founder of Building an Alternative (Bonot Alternativa).