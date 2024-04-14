Iran's dangerous gambit and the threat to international stability - opinion

In these turbulent times, the Middle East finds itself at a crossroads, fraught with tension and uncertainty. It teeters on the edge of uncertainty, a psychological war brewing, one that the ruling mullahs of Iran seem eager to escalate.

The discourse between two pivotal states – regional actors in their own right – veers dangerously towards conflict.

The people of Iran and Israel, caught in this geopolitical storm, watch anxiously as their leaders navigate a precarious path. In Iran, the atmosphere is particularly charged; a nation on edge watches as the specter of war looms large. The people’s fear is palpable and their future uncertain. At the heart of this brewing tempest are Iran’s ruling clerics, the mullahs, whose actions have not just risked regional stability but have courted disaster, igniting the flames of conflict without possessing the mettle to endure its consequences.

The region, particularly the communities of Iran and Israel, watches with bated breath as tensions escalate, revealing the fragility and fear that grip the Iranian populace.

The Islamic Republic’s reliance on a triad of strategies – missile launches, the provocation of proxy terrorist groups, and an aggressive propaganda campaign – betrays a regime more concerned with maintaining appearances than securing genuine victories. These tactics, emblematic of a state both isolated and reviled on the global stage, underscore a desperate cling to power. Yet, despite its machinations, Iran finds itself alone, its so-called allies in the axis of evil – China, Russia, and North Korea – prepared to abandon it to its fate, unwilling to confront the international community in defense of a corrupt and faltering regime. A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Amid this tumult, this isolation is further compounded by the complex dance of international relations.

Despite the Soviet Union’s historical influence within Iran’s military echelons, its objectives align with the preservation of clerical rule, a stance echoed somewhat ambiguously by the United States. The United States, under successive administrations, has shown a reluctance to push for regime change, opting instead for a fraught engagement with a government that has, for over four decades, perpetuated a cycle of terrorism and repression. This inertia, however, has only emboldened the mullahs who continue to wield ideology as a weapon, further entrenching their rule and exacerbating regional tensions.

Iran's dangerous reach

The ideological warfare that the Islamic Republic wages – predicated on the destructive tenets of Khomeinism – poses a direct threat not just to Israel but to the very fabric of international peace and stability. This war, alien to the Iranian populace yet zealously pursued by its leaders, seeks nothing less than the annihilation of perceived adversaries, driven by a warped vision that has fueled conflict since the regime’s inception in 1979.

The departure of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi heralded the onset of an era marked by instability and strife, as the Middle East grappled with the vacuum left by a once-stabilizing force. Today, the region stands at the brink, ravaged by the actions of a regime that has systematically prioritized its survival over the well-being of its people and neighbors. The mullahs’ regime, through its relentless pursuit of conflict and chaos, has not only alienated itself on the world stage but has jeopardized the very future of Iran.

Yet, should Israel retaliate, it is unlikely that the Iranian populace would stand with their government, especially given the regime’s history of brutalizing its own citizens. The mullahs’ reign is marked by violence and suppression, a far cry from the democratic ideals and peace desired by the majority.

Albeit, as the specter of war grows ever more tangible, it becomes clear that the international community remains divided on the issue of Islamic terrorism, with no concerted effort akin to the movements that dismantled apartheid and communism. Iran, for its part, appears determined to escalate tensions, seemingly oblivious to the catastrophic losses it faces. In this grim tableau, the mullahs’ regime emerges as the architect of its own demise, clinging to power through a campaign of fear and oppression, even as its actions sow the seeds of its eventual downfall.

As the world is witness to this unfolding tragedy, one truth remains undeniable: the resilience of the Iranian people, whose spirit remains unbroken despite decades of tyranny. Theirs is a quest for freedom, a beacon of hope in a region darkened by the shadow of conflict.

It is this spirit, ultimately, that holds the key to a future defined not by the ambitions of despotic rulers, but by the collective will of a people yearning for peace, stability, and prosperity.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran and ethnic conflicts in the region. His new book is The Black Shabbat, published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD.