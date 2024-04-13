Iranian forces take over Israel-linked Portuguese ship MCS ARIES

Iranian forces took over the Portuguese ship "MCS ARIES" in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to Israeli media. The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to ship tracking site, Marine Traffic.

Israeli media outlets added that the MSC Aries is apparently associated with Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company.

There were 20 Filipinos on board the ship.

The Saudi Al-Hadath confirmed Iran's seizure.

⭕ مصادر #الحدث: قوات إيرانية تستولي على السفينة البرتغالية "MCS ARIES" في مضيق هرمز السفينة التي استولت عليها قوات إيرانية "تجارية" وتحمل حاويات وكانت متوجهة إلى #الهند 20 فلبينيا كانوا على متن السفينة البرتغالية التي استولت عليها قوات إيرانية بمضيق هرمز#إيران pic.twitter.com/5zyfdjzYDv — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) April 13, 2024

Al Hadath posted on X, "The ship that was seized by Iranian forces was “commercial” and carrying containers and was heading to India.

UKMTO reports incident

Numerous media outlets cited a video reportedly seen exclusively by the Associated Press showing a helicopter raiding a ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. A Middle East defense official reportedly told the wire service that Iran is behind the attack. Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that a vessel was seized by "regional authorities" 50 nautical miles (92 km) northeast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah.

UKMTO did not say which authorities it was referring to, however the two reports share the same location, and there are no other incidents in the area.

This event comes amid threats of an Iranian attack against Israel, as Israel has been on a high state of alert since late Thursday night. World leaders have been working to avert direct confrontation between the two rival countries.