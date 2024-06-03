Netanyahu must reveal his plan for Gaza before flying to Washington - editorial

The invitation issued on Friday by the leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address both houses of Congress is an important one – stressing, as the text of the invite stated, “America’s solidarity with Israel.”

In accepting the invitation, Netanyahu wrote: “I am moved by the privilege of representing Israel before both houses of Congress, and of presenting, to the representatives of the American people and the entire world, the truth about our righteous war against those who seek our destruction.”

The invitation to the prime minister, who has not left Israel’s borders since the horrifying attack by Hamas on October 7, is probably seen by some as a welcome reprieve, a semblance of normalcy, and a reminder of the close relations Israel has with the US. And it is all of that.

But there are two underlying issues that cause uneasiness over undertaking such a journey and giving a speech at this time.

What will Netanyahu tell Congress that he won't tell Israel?

The first is the intense and fraught debate that went on behind the scenes over extending the invitation. And the second is the notion that Netanyahu – who hasn’t given an interview to an Israeli journalist since October 7 and who still hasn’t presented a clear outline of where Israel is headed in the war, beyond “total victory” over Hamas – is going to speak about those issues outside the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at the Capitol in Washington March 3, 2015. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)

Doesn’t the prime minister owe his citizens a speech of this magnitude before sailing overseas? What grand plan, what resolution could he present to Congress, if he hasn’t even begun to touch the issue back home?

When push comes to shove, America’s support in this war has been ironclad and will likely remain so – including after the war comes to a stop – despite statements veering in both directions. But Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza has rattled deep divides in America, mostly along party lines, particularly regarding the incursion into Rafah, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding.

Overall, Republicans have shown unequivocal support, both in the US and in visits to Israel. Former US presidential candidate Nikki Haley was the latest in a line of such visitors, alongside US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–South Carolina), just this past week. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D–New York, 15th District) visited last month – showing, beyond a doubt, that the bipartisan support is unmovable.

The letter inviting Netanyahu was signed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The purpose of the invite is that, in order to “build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America’s solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending democracy, combating terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region,” the letter reads.

Netanyahu will become the first world leader to address a joint session of Congress for the fourth time – in 1996, 2011 and most recently, 2015. This speaks volumes, and is a rare form of honor; it is one of the most important stages in the world, and the prime minister, a man of smart speeches, will certainly know what to say. How the speech will be received depends in part on how he responds to US President Joe Biden’s announcement on the Israeli far-reaching proposal that he released on Friday.

The president presented a ceasefire plan that would return the hostages and end the war in Gaza. Although the plan is not a good one, it may present the only possible way for Israel to retrieve whatever hostages remain alive and to enable the displaced residents of the South and North to return home and our soldiers to leave Gaza. If Netanyahu, who is facing pressure from his far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, does not accept the plan, how will that affect his arrival in Washington?

Other than repeating the mantra of destroying Hamas and giving vague answers about what surely will not happen in Gaza the day after the war, Netanyahu has yet to present a clear vision of what this plan looks like. If the prime minister doesn’t present his day-after plan before boarding that flight to Washington – in Hebrew, to Israelis – he will have insulted an entire country.