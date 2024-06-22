Here's why Israel should still remain optimistic during the war - opinion

I sense an air of despondency in Israel right now.

Some might even call it despair.

I have heard comments such as “We are losing this war” or “We will never be secure in our beds again.”

Someone even asked me last Shabbat whether I thought Israel would still exist in 20 years’ time and whether I had considered leaving the country and bolting for the “safety” of my “home” in the UK.

These are comments and questions that would not have been dreamed of 10 months ago. But people are weary.

They are weary of the war, which, despite the warnings from the army and government early on that it would be a long battle, we can’t accept has lasted 50 times longer than the Six Day War and shows no signs of ending any time soon.

They are weary of the constant bickering, bad behavior, and lack of statesmanship from those tasked with leading the country.

They are weary (and in many cases angry) at the terrible press that Israel is receiving on the international stage.

They are weary (and so terribly sad) about the loss of so many hero soldiers and the plight of the hostages in the hell-hole of Hamas captivity.

There is fear, too.

Fear of what the future may hold for us – hence the questions asked of me above.

Fear that rising antisemitism, already growing in recent decades, has been fueled by Israel’s response to the October 7 massacres.

We read of attacks on synagogues from Berlin to Paris to Tunisia to New York. For many Jews around the world, the attack feels like a precursor to the pogroms we thought had been consigned to the dustbin of history. This has shattered our belief that a homeland was meant to protect us from precisely this happening again.

It is hard for many to see the rainbow after the storm.

Focusing on the positive

But see it, we must.

In the 1935 film version of David Copperfield, W. C. Fields as Mr. Micawber says with immense optimism, “Remember my motto – nil desperandum – never despair.”

This needs to be us, right now.

There is much to be optimistic about, much to be thankful for, much to celebrate, albeit in difficult circumstances. Let’s list a few, and give thanks for the wonderful land we call home:

The initial response to the attacks of October 7 was nothing short of stupendous. 130% response to call-ups, volunteers in every sector falling over themselves to assist in any way, pick fruit, deliver supplies, help the displaced – let’s not forget this incredible sense of community spirit and mutual responsibility.

I firmly believe that the silent majority of the world know right from wrong and support our right to defend ourselves. The noisy and vicious minority are not reflective of the real world. The voting patterns in the Eurovision Song Contest clearly demonstrated this phenomenon.

Polling of US public opinion consistently shows that over 80% of Americans support Israel, despite the noise coming from the university campuses.

The support from many governments around the world, notably Germany, UK, Australia – and – yes, our main supporter the US, should give us confidence in our on-going battle.

Despite the fact that 300 rockets were fired at Israel by Iran in one night, our God and our aerial defenses protected us.

The increased participation of women in the army, including combat roles, demonstrates the bravery, courage, and commitment of our young women to the security of the state. How many countries can say that?

Despite everything, Israel still ranks fifth in the world in the “happiness league,” in a poll taken after the start of the war.

Israel’s hi-tech sector continues to flourish, with massive investment and progress in cybersecurity and AI. After all we are the “Start-Up Nation.” The figures for investment in Israeli industry are staggering – over $3 billion has been invested by private funds in the past six months – clearly they are confident of our future.

On the streets, there is a massive commitment to our people, both at home where we have lined the streets with our flags in honor and respect of the fallen, and in our unwavering efforts to remember the plight of the hostages.

The rescue of four hostages earlier this month was a massive boost.

But, it was not only the wonderful news itself that gave me cause for celebration, but a small, almost unnoticed, phenomenon that demonstrated an empathy and mutual respect that personifies our nation.

The hostages were rescued on the Holy day of Shabbat, when religious Jews do not use the radio or TV or computers. Some non-Shabbat observant people put up hastily written notices in religious areas with the good news, so that the religious people could also feel the joy and relief.

Before, my religious readers have apoplexy and pick up their pens to write and castigate me – I am not per se celebrating breaking Shabbat – but the fact that so many people wanted to help their more observant friends to share the moment does demonstrate that we are, in spite of everything, one nation with one heart.

Yes – there is much to be optimistic about in this God-given land we are privileged to call home. So, let’s concentrate on the good – and as for the not so good – as we say in Hebrew, gam zeh ya’avor, this too will pass.

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and is cofounder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.