How narcissism and antisemitism drive Iran's Middle East strategy - opinion

In examining the ideological framework of the Islamic Republic of Iran, one must grapple with the pervasive political narcissism that fuels its governance and international strategy. The regime’s virulent antisemitism, distortions of religious texts, and fervent opposition to Western values are not mere tactics but deeply rooted mechanisms of control. These are tools designed to manipulate its population, exert dominance over proxies, and enforce conformity within the Shia crescent.

Narcissism, in its essence, is characterized by an exaggerated sense of self-importance and an insatiable craving for admiration. This is starkly evident in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s self-perception as the ultimate authority on Islamic governance and morality. The regime’s grandiose vision of itself as the defender of Islam and the leader of the Shia world is cloaked in a veneer of divine mission, positioning it in direct opposition to the Sunni Muslim world, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which stands as the custodian of Islamic tradition.

Iran’s sense of divine mission fuels an unyielding ambition to dominate not only the Middle East but to challenge global powers that do not align with its vision. This ideological rivalry with Saudi Arabia is rooted in both geopolitical and religious contestations for supremacy within the Muslim world. The Iranian regime perceives this rivalry as a zero-sum game where any gain by Saudi Arabia or its allies is seen as a direct threat to Iranian hegemony.

Furthermore, Iran’s hostility towards the West and Israel is an extension of this narcissistic worldview. The existence of the Jewish state challenges Iran’s narrative of Islamic purity and resistance against Western imperialism. By advocating for the eradication of Israel and the downfall of Western democracies, Iran seeks to cement its image as the ultimate defender of Islam, thereby attracting support from disenfranchised Muslim populations globally.

This tactic also serves to deflect attention from internal issues, uniting the populace against a common external foe.

In this context, Iran’s narcissistic ideology manifests through gaslighting, denial of accountability, and exploitation of victimhood. The regime’s manipulation of religious texts and relentless antisemitism are mechanisms to maintain control over its population, proxies, and the broader Shia crescent. Recognizing and addressing this psychological dimension is essential for developing effective strategies to counter Iran’s destabilizing influence. By doing so, we can better understand the pervasive impact of the regime’s ideology and devise comprehensive approaches to mitigate its threats.

Violent antisemitism and manipulation

Iran’s antisemitism is a strategic tool used to consolidate power. Historical manipulation, such as the portrayal of Jews as eternal enemies of Islam, fuels this hatred. For example, the regime’s rhetoric during the annual Quds Day protests perpetuates historical grievances and mobilizes support for its anti-Israel agenda.

Since its inception in 1979, the regime has exploited ad nauseam a narrative of perpetual victimhood, portraying itself and its followers as besieged by Western imperialism and Zionist plots – often resorting to paint voices of the opposition as spies and/or traitors. This narrative has then been leveraged to justify the mullahs’ aggressive policies and rally domestic and international support. Such claims bear the hallmark of narcissistic regimes, which thrive on creating and sustaining a sense of external threat to consolidate internal control.

The regime’s manipulation of Islamic scriptures exemplifies narcissistic control. Iranian leaders interpret religious texts to legitimize their political and military actions, presenting themselves as the ultimate arbiters of divine will, framing their discourse within a genocidal messianic discourse rooted in the foretold Great War that will usher in Islam as both the reference and source of Justice and Peace.

This abuse of religion creates a cult-like following, where dissent is not only political heresy but also seen as blasphemy – a rhetoric that has found a great echo in our Western capitals as free thinkers and critics have been forced to retreat or face physical violence. This is reminiscent of how narcissists shape narratives to serve their ego, enforcing a reality where they are infallible.

Gaslighting, a form of psychological manipulation, is a frequent tactic of the Iranian regime. By consistently distorting facts and denying realities, they create a pervasive atmosphere of confusion and mistrust. The events of October 7th serve as a stark example: the brutal violence perpetrated by Hamas was reframed by some as an act of liberation. This manipulation shifted blame onto the victims, suggesting that the crimes were “engineered” by Israel to justify subsequent attacks on Gaza.

This grotesque inversion of truth exemplifies the regime’s capacity to manipulate perceptions, turning victims into aggressors and perpetrators into martyrs. Such tactics are designed to control the narrative, asserting dominance by bending reality to their will and celebrating the extent of their psychological influence over the masses.

Narcissistic abuse

At home, the Iranian regime disorients its population, making it difficult for individuals to trust their perceptions and resist oppression. The violence Iranians suffer is both physical and psychological. Citizens endure brutal crackdowns on protests, arbitrary arrests, and torture. Systematic indoctrination begins in schools, where the regime’s propaganda is embedded in the curriculum.

Surveillance is omnipresent, with citizens constantly monitored by security forces and encouraged to inform on each other. This pervasive surveillance fosters an environment of paranoia, stifling dissent and eroding trust within the community. The regime’s tactics are designed to fragment society, ensuring that any potential resistance is isolated and crushed before it can gain momentum.

Sexual violence is another devastating tool of oppression used by the regime. Reports have documented cases of sexual assault and rape in prisons, often used as a method to break the spirit of dissidents and their families. Such trauma profoundly impacts individuals, leading to severe psychological consequences such as PTSD, depression, and anxiety. Research in psychology has shown that victims of sexual violence often experience difficulties in personal development, struggle with trust issues, and may even replicate the trauma onto others as a maladaptive coping mechanism.

This manipulation extends to its proxies and the broader Shia crescent, presenting the regime’s interventions as altruistic support rather than imperialistic endeavors.

Tehran’s refusal to accept accountability for its failings, whether in human rights abuses or economic mismanagement, exemplifies its narcissistic defenses too. By deflecting blame onto external enemies, it maintains an unblemished self-image and avoids scrutiny.

The psychological abuse inflicted by the regime mirrors the tactics of individual narcissists: gaslighting, exploiting victimhood, projecting their own malevolence onto others, and manipulating religious doctrines to justify their actions. This system creates a traumatized population, fosters dependency on the regime for a sense of security, and perpetuates cycles of abuse.

Our collective failure to address the psychological dimensions of Iran’s strategy may inadvertently empower the regime. Narcissists derive power from their victims’ reactions, and by focusing solely on military and economic aspects, we risk reinforcing the regime’s manipulative narratives.

Understanding the psychological manipulation at the heart of Iran’s ideology is crucial for effectively countering its influence. Recognizing and confronting the regime’s narcissistic abuse will support those who suffer under its rule and weaken its hold on power.

In confronting such “othering,” it is imperative to exhibit moral fortitude and strength. History teaches us that appeasement and compromise with such regimes only embolden their malice. Turning the proverbial cheek to narcissistic bullies empowers the hateful, the mad, and the furious.

To combat this growing threat, it’s essential not only to condemn antisemitism but also to recognize and confront the broader ideological war against democratic values. By standing firm and maintaining a commitment to truth and justice, we can counter the narcissistic tyranny of the Iranian regime and support those who suffer under its yoke.

The writer is executive director of the Forum for Foreign Relations.