It's time to make the IDF haredi-friendly - opinion

The issue of whether haredim should serve in the military is dividing Israel. Secularists complain that haredim are endangering the country by not serving. Haredim counter that by studying Jewish texts they are enhancing the security of Israel. The Netanyahu government could fall over this issue, as a previous one did in 2019.

Israel’s history suggests a solution that could be acceptable to both sides: a haredi version of Nahal.

The original agricultural Nahal was founded in 1948 by first prime minister David Ben-Gurion with the vision that farming on the borders enhances the security of Israel. Nahal is an acronym for Noar Halutzi Lohem, (Fighting Pioneer Youth). Groups from youth movements asked to stay together for their military service, forming new agricultural communities and defending the borders. The movement was a success, not only in defending the borders but in founding many kibbutzim and moshavim that continue to thrive.

Nahal is the answer

Today we need a new type of Nahal: Noar Haredi Lohem, (Fighting Haredi Youth). Groups from yeshivot could apply to stay together to study and defend the borders, with a new dual mission philosophy inspired by that of the original agricultural Nahal. Just as the agricultural Nahal drew on the expertise of agricultural experts, the haredi version of Nahal would bring along experts on Jewish learning. Just as the agricultural Nahal groups were located in areas that needed defending, so would the haredi version of Nahal.

The government’s current proposal for solving the issue is to drop the age of exemption for haredi yeshiva students to 21, making military service brief. This satisfies no one. To haredim, the brief military service would still endanger haredi identity, though less so than longer service. To secularists, the exemption at 21 comes across as finagling on an important matter of principle, and the High Court is likely to strike down such a proposal as it did for a related proposal in 2017. MKs debate haredi draft bill in Knesset, 18 June 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In contrast, a haredi version of Nahal could satisfy everyone. To haredim, it provides a military environment in which it is possible to study and maintain a haredi identity; it essentially creates branches of yeshivot on the borders. To secularists, it results in haredim sharing the burden of military service, and does so by following a dual mission approach inspired by the one that David Ben-Gurion created with agricultural Nahal.

The government’s proposal to lower the exemption age is one that decreases service. This is highly inappropriate at a time in which there is a need for increased service. The government should withdraw that proposal; indeed, it may have no alternative if coalition members continue to oppose the proposal as have cabinet ministers Yoav Gallant and Nir Barkat. Instead, it should channel David Ben-Gurion by advancing a proposal that increases service: a haredi version of Nahal.

The writer is a neurologist and neuroscientist.