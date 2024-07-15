Will Netanyahu seize his defining moment? - opinion

In a conversation I had a while back, a friend and I debated leaders’ dark moments of the soul – those critical junctures at which they must decide their legacy. He claimed that for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this moment came during the 2015 elections with the controversial “Arabs are coming to the ballots” video. I disagreed, arguing that Netanyahu’s defining moment has not yet taken place.

Netanyahu is undeniably a Zionist patriot, having dedicated his life to Israel’s future and well-being. Despite the multitude of criticisms he faces from protesters across the country his love for it, and his belief in doing what he thinks is best for it, are evident. However, his steadfastness is also the crux of the current crisis and potentially a catalyst for his downfall.

Israel now needs a paradigm shift. Much has been said about the misconceptions that led to the events of October 7. Shifting focus from the military to the geopolitical aspects of Israel’s security policy reveals that Netanyahu has been the primary architect of this approach.

During his tenure, the concept of the “iron wall” has evolved, emphasizing military might for deterrence and espionage for intelligence gathering. Yet, diplomacy – crucial for creating binding alliances and shifting regional interests – has been neglected.

Under Netanyahu, Israel became a player looking for low-hanging opportunities, many of which were sown years ago and are now ripe. He did not proactively seek opportunities that would redefine the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pauses during a press conference amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias/Pool)

In recent months, Netanyahu’s vision has eroded. The leader who once stood at the UN General Assembly promising a new future for the region, discussing trains, tourism, AI, and regional cooperation, is now overshadowed. October 7 forces us to consider whether the real casualty is not just the Israeli public but also Netanyahu’s ability to redefine the geopolitical landscape.

Issues for PM Netanyahu

Lacking initiative and constrained by his extremist coalition partners, the prime minister appears to lead while being led. This passivity has come at a high cost to the Israeli public.

The daily realities of life in Israel – what Netanyahu once called “life itself” – are at stake. When children go back to school in two months, who can assure them they will return to the same classrooms? Factories are abandoned; and communities displaced and worn down by the ongoing conflict.

What if Netanyahu decides to change his stance? The opposition has pledged to support him if he takes decisive steps. Politically, he could maintain power for some time if the coalition dissolves. While his position as prime minister may waver, bipartisan support could enable him to reshape Israel.

This is Netanyahu’s moment of legacy, and the Israeli public is waiting for him to seize it.

The writer is an author, game designer, graduate of the Computer Game Development and Design program at Shenkar, marketing professional, and social activist.