Hamas claims West Bank shooter was a member, Israel continues to ready for Iran's attack
Incident reported near Yemen • Hamas claim to kill hostage, wound two female hostages
Blinken scheduled to travel to the Middle East Tuesday night, Axios reports
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to the Middle East on Tuesday amid high tensions in the region, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media on Monday, citing a source.
Blinken has stops planned in Qatar, Egypt and Israel, Ravid added.
UK maritime agency reports incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday that it received a report of an incident 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, adding that authorities were investigating.
Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Violent altercations between IDF forces and Palestinians break out in Ramallah - report
Violent clashes between security forces and Palestinians in Ramallah, Hebron, and Nablus, ahead of the demolition of the home of terrorist Ayyash Barghouti - one of the perpetrators of the fatal shooting attack at the British Police Junction.
The IDF has placed explosives in his house in the Tira neighborhood of Ramallah in preparation for the blast.
Ben-Gurion Airport may relocate to Eilat amid rising tensions with Iran - analysis
In case of prolonged attacks, Ben-Gurion Airport may relocate operations to Ramon Airport, which is smaller and farther from central Israel but better protected.
In every attack on Israel, whether by Iran or Hezbollah, Ben-Gurion Airport is considered a potential target.
The airport in Lod is a national symbol, the main gateway to Israel through which nearly 60,000 people pass daily - even now when dozens of foreign airlines have canceled or suspended their flights to Israel.
The fact that US Air Force transport planes land at the civilian airport with ammunition, and that the area between Yehud and Lod and Highway 40 houses the Israel Aerospace Industries headquarters and some of its production facilities, makes the region a prominent target in the intelligence files of countries and terrorist organizations.
Israel's Olympic committee condemns blood-soaked Iranian propaganda targeting athletes
The Committee warned the video may incite further threats against Israel’s Olympic delegation, who have already been victim to Iran’s cyberbullying.
The Olympic Committee of Israel condemned the blood-soaked propaganda video published by Iran’s state television station Ofogh TV last week, a spokesperson told the Jewish Chronicle, the source published on Monday.
“Not only that the Iranians are sending death threats to our athletes and putting their well-being in danger, they are now openly in a delegitimization campaign against them,” a spokesperson told the JC. “The blood depicted in the video is on Iran’s and their accomplices' hands”.
𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗟𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗟?— Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) August 9, 2024
This video was released and aired on IRANIAN TV last night during the #Olympics broadcast. pic.twitter.com/yyNAbxQEr6

Canada chief human rights commissioner resigns after controversy over Israel activity
Birju Dattani announced his resignation in a LinkedIn post Monday, saying "I have agreed to resign as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, effective today."
Canada's new chief human rights commissioner resigned before he even officially began the role, following an investigation into his appointment and controversy over past remarks he made about Israel.
Birju Dattani announced his resignation in a LinkedIn post Monday, saying "I have agreed to resign as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, effective today."
"I remain a steadfast believer in the Commission's work, mandate, and its importance to our democracy."
Canada's Human Rights Commission operates independent of the federal government and it looks into human rights complaints against Canada's federal government, among other things.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says