Hamas claims West Bank shooter was a member, Israel continues to ready for Iran's attack

An empty Ben-Gurion Airport (photo credit: FLASH90)

In every attack on Israel, whether by Iran or Hezbollah, Ben-Gurion Airport is considered a potential target.

The airport in Lod is a national symbol, the main gateway to Israel through which nearly 60,000 people pass daily - even now when dozens of foreign airlines have canceled or suspended their flights to Israel.

The fact that US Air Force transport planes land at the civilian airport with ammunition, and that the area between Yehud and Lod and Highway 40 houses the Israel Aerospace Industries headquarters and some of its production facilities, makes the region a prominent target in the intelligence files of countries and terrorist organizations.