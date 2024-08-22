Kamala Harris's nomination: Wake-up call for Israel amid shifting American demographics - opinion

Kamala Harris's official nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate at the DNC convention broke several records in American, Jewish, and even Israeli history.

While Harris is not the first woman to run for president (Hillary Clinton preceded her), nor the first Black candidate (as Barack Obama had already served as president), she is the first candidate who is a woman, Black, Indian, Jamaican, and married to a Jew.

These biographical details reflect significant demographic and cultural changes in American society, with important implications for us in Israel. I have chosen to ignore the Palestinian perspective often discussed here and present the broader picture we seldom discuss.

Minorities: Harris's selection highlights the growth of minority groups that predominantly vote for Democrats. Harris is the daughter of immigrants; her father is from Jamaica, and her mother is from India.

Her candidacy as the daughter of immigrants from both sides, neither of whom are "typical" White Americans (in contrast, Barack Obama was the son of an African immigrant but had a White American mother), reflects the significant increase in minority populations: Black, Asian, and Latinx immigrants who tend to vote Democratic.

Religion: Harris has a hybrid religious identity. Although she identifies as Christian, she also maintains Hindu elements (from her mother) and Jewish customs with her Jewish husband.

This form of inclusive religiosity reflects another essential cultural change in the US: the decline of Christians and the rise of secular, non-religious, and unaffiliated groups (the "Nones").

These groups tend to vote for Democrats predominantly.

Gender and Family: Some women, especially unmarried women, vote for Democrats, who are seen as more pro-women and perceived as respecting women's autonomy more.

One of the election issues is women's right to abortion, which the Supreme Court undermined due to conservative judges appointed by former president Trump. The fact that Harris is the first woman candidate without children also reflects the prevailing Democratic view that women's independence and career development can come at the cost of not having children.

Political shift amid Republican nostalgia

The Republican camp, on the other hand, is primarily dissatisfied with these changes. Although the Republican camp has become more diverse, including different ethnic groups that have increased their support for Republicans, its core supporters are White, Christian men.

The Republican campaign slogan "Make America Great Again," championed by former president Donald Trump, echoes a Republican yearning to return to times when the dominance of White European Christians characterized America.

This camp also supports the traditional family model, where women are expected to sacrifice for the family unit. JD Vance - White, Christian, married, and a father of three - was chosen for the vice-presidential role. One of Vance's frequently quoted campaign statements is his criticism of what he called "Cat ladies," which refers to unmarried women who raise cats instead of children.

This dichotomy illustrates the essence of the struggle between two increasingly distinct camps. While Republicans long for the past, the Democratic camp's slogan is "Not going back."

The Israeli Context: Many Israelis hope for a Trump victory and support for the Republican camp. Trump has a solid pro-Israel record, while Harris's positions are less clear and definitive, which fuels concern about her.

However, without delving into which president or party might be better for Israel, it is crucial to note that in the past 30 years, from the 1992 to 2020 elections, Democrats have won seven out of eight presidential elections. By "win," I mean the party that received more popular votes, not necessarily the candidate who entered the White House.

In that same time span, Republicans have only received a majority in the popular vote once - in 2004. In 2000 and 2016, when Bush and Trump won, they received fewer votes than their opponents. They only won the presidency due to the unique electoral college.

This can reflect the fact that the Democratic camp is growing while the Republican camp is shrinking, and the age difference between the camps says it all. Two-thirds of young Americans (18-24) tend to vote Democratic, while two-thirds of older Americans (over 60) vote Republican. America is no longer a WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) nation. In the demographic battle between the two groups, the Republican-leaning Americans are losing dominance to ethnically diverse groups that mostly vote Democrat.

It is too early to predict who will win the elections. However, even if Trump wins in the end, Israel cannot ignore the profound changes occurring in American society. Israel cannot only cater to the Republican camp despite the high level of support it receives from this camp.

If Israel desires support from the major powers, it must align its story with the values and changing demographics of the United States. Israel must highlight its colorful and cultural diversity and its complex composition of various tribes and groups. Israel must also communicate in the language of secular youth, not just Evangelical Christians, and so forth.

The necessary change is not easy for some of us. Supporters of the current right-religious government find common ground with the core of the Republican Party. However, as a country dependent on American power, we must internalize the changing reality. We must be cautious about taking sides in American internal political battles and simultaneously build coalitions and relationships with new audiences.

For many years, Israel managed to tell a story that suited the American audience on both sides of the political divide. Moreover, today, most of the American public supports Israel and our just struggle against radical Islam threatening world peace. Israel is not required to align its policies with shifting moods across the ocean, but we must be sensitive to these changes and incorporate them into our considerations.

A Final Note on the Jewish Angle: Harris is the first candidate in history married to a Jew and is even eligible to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return. However, cultural changes in the United States also affect the Jewish community, with some parts distancing themselves from us despite most of them supporting Israel. Therefore, we must work to deepen our connection. Recent events and the rise in global antisemitism have reiterated that "we are brothers." Despite the gaps, Israel must work to strengthen ties between Jews in Israel and American Jews.

We must consider how to operate in a dynamic arena where our great ally, the United States, is changing its face. This understanding is critical in the ongoing struggle for our security and prosperity.