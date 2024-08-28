Letters to the Editor, August 28, 2024: Powerful coalition

Powerful coalition

Eliav Breuer’s “A new Right” (August 23) illustrates how close we are to unity and moving forward. We need our party leaders to swallow their pride and take us out of this political mess. Being the ultra-democracy we claim to be, it is difficult to throw out the current country-splitting government without weakening our position in the eyes of our enemies and critics.

However, a vote of no-confidence, followed by a dramatically early election, could bring about the national unity which is needed to move forward. Grab some of the obvious results of the polls to which Breuer refers, and you wind up with Naftali Bennett at the helm of a centrist party which has to include some from the Left (such as Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid), some from the Right (for example, Avigdor Liberman and Gideon Sa’ar) and, not mentioned by the statisticians, a moderate Arab party (presumably the one headed by Mansour Abbas).

This powerful coalition would have the strength to move ahead faster with negotiations to end the war and add Saudi Arabia and Oman, among others, to the Abraham Accords alliance, setting the tone for rebuilding confidence and stability in this region. The destruction of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza would be a part of this.

And we pray that the hostages survive.

STEPHEN POHLMANN

Tel Aviv

Nothing to negotiate

Thank you, President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, et al; thanks to you, it’s well over 10 months that the hostages have been held (“White House: Talks ongoing, Israeli team to return to Cairo,” August 27). There has been the farce of hostage negotiations with an enemy whose sole wish is to destroy Israel and the Jews. You have been more concerned about your Muslim voters in the US than eliminating the enemy.

There was nothing to negotiate. Israel should have been allowed to pursue its war in the most humane way as possible. It is the people of Gaza who should have made an attempt to stop Hamas. How many more Israeli soldiers are going to lose their lives or get hurt? The Gazans put Hamas in, let them get them out.

HAROLD STONE

Jerusalem

I think that most sensible Israelis know by now that there is no so-called deal regarding the hostages, and the so-called talks are only a public relations exercise by us and the Americans.

By us: To try to appease the hurt and pain of the families as much as possible.

By the Americans: To keep up the pretense until the election in November that they are doing their utmost to rescue the American hostages.

Unfortunately, Hamas had only one real goal from day one, other than to kill as many Jews as possible, and that was to obtain the release of 5,000-6,000 Palestinian murderers and rapists from Israeli jails, and that is something which the Schalit deal taught us we cannot accept.

Neither can we accept giving up the important smuggling corridors, despite all the talk of more sophisticated sensors, and whatever else, which so terribly failed on Simchat Torah. Therefore, the only solution is to press on with the further destruction of Hamas as a fighting entity, and in that way rescuing whomever our armed forces can.

The American people are slowly recognizing that for more than three years, their media misled them in covering up the mental deterioration of their president. The media are now trying to mislead all of us with these PR stories of ongoing shuttling and how close the two sides are toward reaching a hostage deal.

JOSEPH BERGER

Netanya

The spirit of Israelis

I can relate to David Brinn’s experience in “Defy Hamas and Hezbollah – buy a wedding suit” (August 27). Just the other day, I was shopping with my granddaughter in a local mall, when we decided to take a lunch break. A quick survey of all of the restaurants in the mall found them so crowded that we had to wait for a table.

Later in the evening, I received a call from an American friend who asked with a serious tone: “How is everybody there?” I described my mall experiences, commenting on the spirit of Israelis in continuing with everyday life, despite the clouds of war. She seemed surprised and not totally convinced.

Later, I remembered another conversation I had earlier that day. I had suggested to a friend who lives up North to meet sometime soon. Her reply was swift; she could not plan to go out now, “with a war going on.” There are many Israelis who have been too deeply affected by the constant anxiety and grief all around them to go out at all, and they are part of our situation, as well.

By the way, a shout-out to Alon Mesika, the grieving father mentioned in “Father of Nova victim donates 100 engagement rings to troops” (August 27), who has been donating engagement rings to soldiers in memory of his fallen son.

“How kindly are thy tents... oh Israel.”

MARION REISS

Beit Shemesh

Easier said than done

Regarding “Who’s better for Israel – Trump or Harris?” (August 26): Fortifying the center is a sound strategy in chess and American football, but despite Barak Sella’s advice, maintaining political neutrality as the US presidential election approaches may prove to be easier said than done.

Vice President Harris is, in the interest of the ballot box, taking a rather conciliatory tone with regard to Israel’s security and well-being, but where her heart lies is no secret. She’ll need little excuse to charge Israel with being stubborn and intractable, and will not hesitate to demand that Israel do more – for example, accept a two-state solution – toward securing a peaceful and stable Middle East. It’s unlikely that she’ll see Israel as a valuable and indispensable ally unless Jerusalem accepts questionable and dangerous concessions.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is unforgiving in what he perceives to be disloyalty – to any degree. Has he, for example, truly forgiven Netanyahu for congratulating President Biden on his victory in 2020? Don’t bet on it. More importantly, as Sella points out, there appears to be cracks in his seemingly unwavering support for Israel. If aggressive anti-Hamas rhetoric seriously proves detrimental to his campaign, something not at all unlikely, Trump’s saber-rattling will undoubtedly quiet down.

Despite his claim of expertise, Sella is mistaken. Israel has had to deal with fourteen presidents in its 76 years of independence. Israel-first is the status quo that must never change regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.

BARRY NEWMAN

Ginot Shomron

Historical precedent

Regarding “Ben-Gvir: I would allow Jews to pray on Temple Mount and would build synagogue,” (August 26) there is historical precedent for this. There apparently was such a synagogue in more tolerant ancient times. Maimonides is quoted as having visited the Temple Mount, and he not only prayed there but subsequently marked the anniversary of his cherished ascension to the mount every year.

DONYA MEIJER

Jerusalem

Israel’s ceding of authority over the Temple Mount to the Islamic Wakf in 1967, and the agreement to forbid Jewish prayer there is one of the biggest mistakes Israel has ever made. There is no justification for forbidding Jews to pray at their holiest site.

Threats of Muslim riots and Islamic unrest should never have been permitted to dictate continuation of this unfair restriction. Yielding to threats never works out to Israel’s advantage.

Minister Ben-Gvir’s idea about building a synagogue there has merit, as well. However, the middle of an existential war is not the proper time to be considering this momentous issue, as Israel needs its current Arab allies to help in the war effort. As Education Minister Yoav Kisch pointed out, a decision like this needs to be considered carefully and strategically, not via provocative public comments.

There’s a difference between goals and objectives. Ultimately, Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, perhaps in a synagogue there, is a laudable goal. However, that has to be approached with a careful, stepwise series of objectives after the war is won.

DANIEL H. TRIGOBOFF

Williamsville, NY