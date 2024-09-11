A message to returning Jewish students at university - comment

To every Jewish student returning to university this year,

Our whole life we’ve been hearing from the generation of our parents and grandparents to not show off too much the fact that we are Jewish. “Don’t flaunt your Magen David,” “Don’t put up a mezuzah on your dorm door,” and “Don’t wear a kippah,” they told us. Their caution was born from their own experiences with severe antisemitism, which they faced firsthand.

During the last academic year, our worst fears came to life. From across the political spectrum, we all witnessed the betrayal of our friends and neighbors. Suddenly, people who were close to our hearts showed us that we didn’t belong with them and that we would always be different.

Many of our friends chose sides, aligning with narratives that ignored our suffering and marginalized our experiences. This left many Jewish students feeling like outcasts, reminiscent of the challenges faced by previous generations.

The light in dark times

Many of you are having doubts and fears before coming to this new academic year. What will it bring us? More protests, encampments and exclusions? More violence towards us? It’s hard to believe that, after the worst terrorist attack on Jewish people in modern history, we Jewish students are left to navigate the difficult choice between being proud of our identity or simply fitting in and feeling welcome on campus. While this fear is very valid, let’s not forget that in the past year, we’ve not only seen the extent of the threats we face, but also witnessed the incredible support from our friends and allies. Most importantly, we’ve realized just how much we ourselves are capable of achieving. Members of JForce and Magen Herut Canada at the University of Toronto pro-Palestine protest, Friday 6th 2024 (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

When tested, we responded with unity and determination, proving our strength and resilience, no matter in which country our campus was. This academic year let’s be even more proud of our identities, many people support us and our cause. The silent majority wants to see the state of Israel prospering and wants to see the release of all the hostages. Student campuses today are another battleground for Jewish and Zionist values, and we are determined to persevere. History has shown that attempts to blend in and hide our identity have never worked, and this time will be no different.

Now is the moment to firmly stand our ground, to wear the Star of David with pride, to advocate for the release of Israeli hostages, and to display the flag of our homeland without fear. Hamas’s war against Israel is the turning point not just for us as the nation but for the whole Middle East. Our brothers and sisters in Israel are suffering deeply, and Israel needs our understanding and support more than ever. We cannot allow this pain to be used as a justification for bullying Jewish students abroad.

Living in historic times requires courage and strength. The time will come when the current rise of antisemitism on campuses worldwide will be another chapter in history books and mankind once again will ask itself how they let this happen to the Jewish people. But we will also remember the strength and solidarity of our generation, our friends, and our allies. Whenever you are in doubt or feel like you’re alone in this fight, remember about 44 national Jewish student unions across the globe who are showing incredible resilience and are not afraid to show their Jewish identity and Zionism.

Am Israel Chai,

The writer is President of the World Union of Jewish Students.