Why I support Donald J. Trump - opinion

When Trump was president, we had the Abraham Accords, the recognition of Jerusalem as our eternal capital, and the recognition and sovereignty of the Golan Heights. Last and most importantly, we squashed the Iran deal. A Harris/Walz administration would continue the Obama and Biden administrations’ disastrous policies that would put Israel’s very existence at risk.

The Democrats are not the party of JFK anymore, and they’re not even the party of the Clintons. Instead, the modern Democratic Party is so left-leaning that things just 10 years ago that would have been seen as bipartisan or something that we could find common ground in have been labeled bigoted. The intersectional coalition of victimhood, gender-pronoun obsession, abortion until birth, and every other hard push to the Left across the spectrum have made this a different party than it was 20 years ago, and certainly 50 or 60 years ago.

Ideologically, the Torah is much more in line with conservative values. It’s time for the Jewish community to wake up, embrace their faith a bit more, and in doing so leave the false perspectives touted by the modern American Left.

Acclaimed matchmaker Baila Sebrow from Long Island told me: “As an Orthodox Jewish woman and leading global matchmaker to over 350 successful marriages, I proudly state that I am voting for Donald Trump again. I am a child of Holocaust survivors, and when my parents came to this country it was with the clothes on their back. My father was a hardworking man who spoke very little English, and he went to work in a sweatshop factory as a knitter in order to feed his family in our rent-controlled tiny apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. What Orthodox Jews fear most is the exponential rise in antisemitism. Law and order must be restored, and Donald Trump will utilize federal resources to restore order so that all people, regardless of race, color, or creed can live and raise families in the United States, envisioned by the founding fathers of this beautiful country.”

My dear Holocaust survivor friend Sami Steigmann added, “Israel is facing global Jew-hatred, existential threats from all sides, and we are concerned about the upcoming elections. Although traditionally Jews have always voted Democratic, recently there has been a small shift to the Republican side. As a Holocaust survivor, I feel that we need a president who will stand with Israel. In my humble opinion and based on his previous actions, that candidate is Trump.”

Opinion of the Democratic party's interests in Israel

Zev Rosenberg, a family friend, stated, “A Biden/Harris Middle East policy has been a continuation of Obama/Biden, and a Harris/Walz administration will be a continuation of that – or worse – because they’re surrounded by the same people proven to be escalating their radical ways. They do not have the best interests of the Jewish people or even Americans at heart. Donald Trump has proven he does.” US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

David Crystal, a political consultant and leader of the South Florida Jewish community, said: “American Jews have too often prioritized domestic issues over international issues and those issues pertaining to Zionism and Israel, when the latter set of issues are far more important, given that they are a matter of life and death – namely, the life or death of the Jewish race and the Jewish state. Today’s Democratic Party is marked by radical socialism and radical anti-nationalism, whereby the majority of its leaders and its activists are inherently against the mere existence of an ethnocentric nation-state such as Israel. Their particular animus toward Jews and Israel lies in the fact that Diaspora Jews and Israel have demonstrated both individual and collective success in great disproportion to their small numbers and, as such, undermine the Democratic and socialist argument that all races and cultures are equal.”

In conclusion, the Jewish community must stand strong and unite together for a greater cause. What’s at stake is the future of the US and Israel, and the vital relationship between the two great allies. As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated when he endorsed Trump for president, the Democratic Party of today would not have been recognized by his father, RFK Sr., or his uncle JFK. As he condemned Hamas’s murder of the six hostages in an interview with The Hill, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “Israel right now is in an existential dilemma.”

Trump is the right leader to get Israel out of this dilemma.