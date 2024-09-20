The truth doesn’t interest the UN, ICC, and ICJ when it comes to Israel - opinion

Following the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the “Israeli occupation,” the Palestinians submitted a request to the UN General Assembly for economic sanctions and embargoes, and to halt the supply of security equipment to Israel.

This was passed on Wednesday with 124 nations in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions.

The Palestinians are also calling for the convening of a committee of the states party to the Fourth Geneva Convention to advance UN resolutions related to what they refer to as the “question of Palestine.”

This committee is expected to examine Israel’s alleged violations of the Racial Discrimination Convention (apartheid).

At the same time, International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has renewed his request for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Khan’s actions, echoing those of his predecessor, Gambian Fatou Bensouda, reflect the same antisemitic conduct.

Meanwhile, South Africa, obligated by the ICJ to present its evidence by October 28, 2024, had sought a significant extension – denied by the court – hoping that new evidence of a “genocide in Gaza” would emerge.

Clearly, whatever evidence South Africa has compiled over the past 11 months is flimsy at best, despite prosecutor Khan’s arrogant and condescending statement: “My advantage is that I’ve seen the evidence”?

The UN budget, largely funded by the United States, also supports UNRWA, whose representatives have been complicit in building the Hamas terror network, assisting in horrific killings, and hiding hostages in their homes in Gaza – as well as educating Palestinian children to hate Israel.

The courts, established with the noble purpose of preventing bloodthirsty and corrupt leaders from committing genocide, are betraying the very values they were founded to uphold.

The wrong focus point

Instead of focusing their investigations on South Africa, the greatest criminal state in Africa, or on countries still engulfed in bloody wars, such as Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon (controlled by the terror state of Iran), these courts find time to issue indictments against the only democratic state in the region.

On Wednesday, the UN not only approved the Palestinian proposal demanding an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel, it also called for the “end of Israeli presence and withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories.”

When it comes to Israel, neither the UN, the ICC, nor the ICJ are concerned with truth or justice.

EVEN STATEMENTS from friendly countries, such as Cyprus and Greece, asserting that “Israel has the right to self-defense,” do little to mitigate the Jewish state’s disappointment and frustration with those, now supporting the embargo, to which Israel has, for years, provided weapons and assistance for years. Israel must reassess its relations with those that – shamefully – voted against it.

As Israel does its best to heal from the horrific October 7 massacre, with the war far from over, Iran, the world’s largest terror state threatens the tiny state with annihilation.

Meanwhile, the Islamization of the West continues apace, with European leaders idle as their growing extremist Islamic communities – whose members arrived as guests – are spreading and beginning to act as if they are in charge.

Entire cities are being taken over by extremist, antisemitic Islamists. The percentage of Muslim citizens in urban populations, from which these antisemitic elements arise, is alarming.

In major cities, Muslims comprise significant portions of the population. In Paris, Muslims have already reached 10% of the total number of people living in the capital; in Marseilles, 25%; Brussels, 17%; Antwerp, 17%; Rotterdam, 13%; Amsterdam, 11%; London, 15%; Manchester, 16%; Frankfurt, 13%; Copenhagen, 10%; and Malmö, 20%.

By refusing to recognize that Iran, its proxies, and the Palestinians will not stop even if Israel ceases to exist, European governments are making a grave mistake. They will be next. The Muslim takeover of Europe is already on the agenda of Islamic clerics.

The Netherlands and Germany are waking up in light of the migrant crime waves. Both are tightening immigration laws, and the police have begun taking tougher measures against criminals.

Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party, the largest in the Netherlands) has contributed significantly to this shift in policy.

The Dutch government is cracking down on migrants, pledging to close asylum loopholes, end family reunifications, and cancel the EU migration agreement. Immigration laws in Europe are changing to enable the deportation of illegal migrants from Muslim countries.

Nevertheless, Europe has already changed beyond recognition. Let’s hope that these countries are not closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

The author is the CEO of Radios 100FM, honorary consul general of Nauru, vice dean of the Diplomatic Consular Corps, president of the Israeli Radio Communication Association, chairman of the Regional Radio Stations Union, and vice president of the Ambassadors’ Club.