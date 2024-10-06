Religious introspection in Israel comes with political challenges - opinion

With the High Holy Day season upon us, Jews around the world prepare for a season of reflection and renewal. This period, spanning Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, invites us to engage in a deep process of self-examination. We are called to confront our motivations and actions, repair relationships, and seek a path forward with peace of mind.

While there are many classical and modern guides that support the process of individual self-examination, far fewer address the challenge of confronting the shortcomings of the groups we belong to. Instead of soul-searching within our own group, we prefer to look into the soul of the other.

We live within concentric circles of identity groups, especially in Israel. The call for unity is constant in our national discourse, but sadly, actions don’t always follow. Instead, we often criticize groups to which we don’t belong, analyzing their flaws and failures while avoiding the same scrutiny in our own circles.

Division and polarization

In today’s politically charged world, where division and polarization dominate public discourse, it’s all too easy to scrutinize the flaws of others.

We criticize the motives and actions of opposing political, social, or ideological groups, questioning their values and integrity, and often dismissing them as morally wrong. Meanwhile, we find comfort in the righteousness of our own group’s views, rarely subjecting our communities to the same level of examination. Tel Aviv protest on Saturday September 21, 2024 (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

This tendency is not new, but modern technology and media make it even harder to resist. Psychological mechanisms such as confirmation bias, group identity, and loyalty further cement this resistance to group self-reflection.

If unity is to be achieved, however, it requires an honest assessment of one’s own circle.

We must step back and ask ourselves: What is our hidden agenda? What motivations do we avoid discussing? What part of the criticism against us is justified?

When calling for unity, we must also ask: What is my side willing to give up, to sacrifice, for the sake of unity? Does my party truly believe in unity enough to compromise on policy, to share power, or to change?

Change is difficult, especially when it's for the greater good, but some notable efforts are already being made toward group self-transformation in service of national unity.

One example is Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer’s website, Tzarich Iyun, which features ultra-Orthodox-friendly essays that promote the integration of this group into Israeli society, including the military.

Another example is The Fourth Quarter, a movement aimed at finding common ground and broadening the base of Israel’s political culture.

Perhaps you are aware of similar efforts. This extraordinary time of year combines celebration with the opportunity for profound inner work, and the possibility of change at every level.

It challenges us to lower our defenses, reconsider our assumptions, and build on the best in ourselves and others.

The writer, a Ph.D., is host of The Van Leer Institute Series on Ideas with Renee Garfinkel, a biweekly podcast.