Israel needs to pick its diplomatic battles wisely - opinion

While investing huge military efforts to repel the ring of fire which surrounds it, Israel steadily ignores the dramatic consequences of a side effect of the war, namely growing international criticism. We respond to it with defiance, which garners headlines for politicians, but exacerbates the harm.

Thus, when the United States delayed the shipment of particular armaments due to concern of their use against civilians, our prime minister responded: “If necessary, we will fight with our fingernails.” He knows full well that nails cannot repel missiles, and that Israel is dependent on American military, financial, and diplomatic support. But his reaction showed his supporters that he and only he can stand up to America, and thus it achieved its goal.

Presumably, each one of us would ask how to be considerate towards our benefactors, and as of now, America tolerates Israel’s ingratitude. But one must wonder if anyone considers the consequences of long-term disregard for American positions and interests, as though it is they who rely on us, and not vice-versa.

Or, take the United Nations, a locus of hostility and hypocrisy towards Israel. Recently our foreign minister announced that, for failing to condemn the Iranian missile attack, the UN Secretary General (whose history with us is problematic) will be barred from entering Israel. When Israel’s most senior diplomat takes such a step against the most senior civil servant of the world’s countries, he is in fact declaring war on all those he represents. Other than a headline for the minister, did the step in any way benefit Israel?

Apropos UN, the Knesset is currently in the process of limiting United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) activity, apparently with the aim of leading to its closure. This particular UN agency deserves every sanction – it is corrupt, its actions encouraged terror and some of its workers were directly involved in the October 7th massacre. But it provides health, education, etc. What will replace it? Israel, with its overburdened budgets? Will reservists – in their third of fourth round of service – do the actual work while knowing they will be sitting ducks? We will teach UNRWA a lesson and show them who is boss, and those will be the results. Is the step useful? Rational? Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Abed Khaled)

Next. If they dare express reservations about aspects of its conduct, Israel rebukes countries which for decades have been at the forefront of our support. Among them Canada, France, and Great Britain, who recently stated that they would limit arms sales. We also accuse whoever doesn’t toe our line of antisemitism and insult the international credit rating agencies for lowering our rank. In parallel, with multiple such expressions of supposed national pride, concerns grow about the supply of weapons and other vital needs, assorted cooperation is halted, the recently thriving economy suffers severe blows, and more.

Time for new methodology?

In view of all that, especially during this time of introspection, Israel should examine if it can conduct itself differently, choose paths other than confrontation. For example, the moderate alliance which America and Saudi Arabia strive to establish in order to counter Iran remains open to Israel, in return for a general commitment regarding a Palestinian political horizon. Or, the army can act more carefully in areas with civilians.

This is not to imply that Israel should ignore every offence, but to say that it should pick its diplomatic battles wisely. Military achievements – impressive as they are – cannot prevent the severe damage we bring upon ourselves through indiscriminate defiance towards the entire world. Instead of rebukes which provide headlines and local applause, it is better to adopt a considered foreign policy, which will weigh Israel’s relative power and will be based on the realization that international isolation threatens our future as much as does the ring of fire.

The writer was Israel’s first ambassador to the Baltic states after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, ambassador to South Africa, and congressional liaison officer at the embassy in Washington. She is a graduate of Israel’s National Defense College.