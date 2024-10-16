The dangers of IDF logistical transparency – opinion

In an age where information is power, the recent decision by the Israeli government to disclose detailed logistics of a Hezbollah drone attack on an IDF military base raises critical concerns about national security and strategic wisdom.

By revealing the specifics of the assault – where it occurred, the precise locations of the strikes, and the casualties incurred – the government has inadvertently provided invaluable intelligence to its enemies. This decision not only endangers the lives of its soldiers but also weakens the nation’s position in an already precarious regional landscape.

An international security expert recently remarked that this transparency illustrates a stark reality: an Islamic terror proxy organization controlled by Iran is still capable of striking Israel undetected despite previous significant blows to its leadership and infrastructure. Such an admission should send alarm bells ringing, prompting urgent introspection within our defense establishments. Instead, we are met with a troubling sense of complacency as our adversaries are equipped with a clearer understanding of our vulnerabilities.

While Israel boasts impressive air defense systems such as Iron Dome – integrated with the direct, real-time assistance of the United States military and designed to intercept and neutralize missiles and rockets – these systems were not engineered to counter the evolving threat posed by drones.

These aerial vehicles can be launched from various locations, maneuver at low altitudes to avoid radar and alter their flight paths with remarkable agility. The recent attack on an IDF dining hall serves as a stark reminder of this reality, highlighting a serious gap in our defense capabilities that must be urgently addressed.

Feeding into enemy propaganda

By publicizing the exact details of the drone strike, the government has done little more than bolster enemy propaganda. Such information feeds into the narrative of a resilient and adaptive foe, potentially galvanizing further attacks and inspiring copycat operations. The psychological impact of revealing such intelligence cannot be overstated; it risks demoralizing our forces and our already traumatized civilian population and emboldens present and future adversaries.

One must question the motivations behind this choice of disclosure. Is it an attempt to reassure the public of transparency and accountability, or is it a miscalculation that compromises our strategic advantage?

The line between openness and recklessness is perilously thin in matters of national defense, and in this instance, it appears to have been crossed.

Furthermore, the government must consider the implications for troop morale. Soldiers now know that their operational details have been laid bare for the enemy to exploit. A fortified military relies not just on its hardware and strategies but also on the unwavering belief of its personnel in the effectiveness of their mission.

In times of war and heightened tensions, the emphasis should be on safeguarding sensitive, logistical information that could compromise operational integrity. The notion that transparency and arrogance equates to strength must be reconsidered; in this context, it is a perilous gamble with lives on the line. The IDF, Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and Mossad must prioritize the security of its forces over the fleeting allure of public relations victories.

Ultimately, the revelation of such critical details serves no purpose other than to embolden our enemies. It is time for our leaders to reevaluate their communication strategies, retain crisis communications professionals and protect the information that is vital to our national security.

We owe it to our soldiers – and to ourselves – to ensure that their sacrifices are not rendered futile by the reckless disclosure of information that could easily tip the scales in favor of those who wish us harm.

No more details of IDF deaths except for their names and photos.

No more details of the locations of military and security bases that are targeted by rockets, missiles, and UAVs.

Are we going to continue to disclose the color of our underwear or pull up our pants and keep our mouths silent?

Do we really need CNN, The New York Times, Le Monde and other global media outlets to be articulating Israel’s defense weaknesses?

The writer is president of Leyden Communications Israel, a crisis communications, public affairs, and digital PR organization with offices in New York and Ra'anana.