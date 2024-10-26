'Let there be light' takes on new meaning as Israel strikes Iran - comment

As Israel carried out an aerial strike targeting military sites in Iran this Saturday morning, Jewish communities worldwide were reading the weekly portion of Parshat Breishit—the very beginning of the Bible’s Book of Genesis.

In it, we find the account of creation, where God brings light into a formless world with a simple command, “Let there be light.” This separation of light from darkness symbolizes order emerging from chaos, a concept that feels particularly relevant as Israel addresses what it views as emerging threats from Iran.

Genesis begins with a world that is "formless and empty" and, with one command, God divides light from darkness, setting the stage for a stable, ordered world. Israel’s strike on Iranian targets, including missile sites, might be seen as an effort to establish boundaries and create stability in a region that remains tense and unpredictable. This action can be interpreted as Israel’s attempt to bring clarity to what it sees as a chaotic and dangerous situation.

The weekly readings in synagogues also include passages from the prophets, and this week's reading from Isaiah adds depth to the story.

An ancient mission

Isaiah, a prophet revered in Judaism and Christianity, describes Israel’s role as a “light unto the nations.” He calls on Israel to uphold justice and resilience, an ancient mission that resonates with the country’s modern role in maintaining its security and stability in the region. Many see Isaiah’s vision as an encouragement for Israel to act with purpose and determination, even when facing opposition.

Isaiah’s text also emphasizes resilience, stating that Israel “will not falter or be discouraged till [it] establishes justice.” For Israel, this timeless call speaks to its ongoing responsibility to confront challenges, uphold security, and pursue peace, even amid complex political landscapes. The idea of “being a light” here reflects a commitment to prevent threats from destabilizing not just Israel, but the broader region as well.

This connection between ancient text and modern events highlights a longstanding Jewish perspective: establishing order and ensuring stability are not merely goals, but responsibilities. The texts from Genesis and Isaiah, written thousands of years ago, move forward, providing a framework of meaning as Israel faces today’s challenges.

While military actions are inherently complex, the themes of clarity, resilience, and moral purpose remain central to the Jewish narrative—a story that has continued to shape the region across centuries.