Letters to the Editor, November 11, 2024: Incessant antisemitism

“Europe failing” (editorial, November 10) is mistitled, and should be “Europe failed,” because history has proved that Jews have little or no place in so-called enlightened, democratic Western Europe.

From medieval times till today, despite progress on human rights and equality for all citizens, including Jews, the history of Jews in Europe is one long saga of virulent, murderous, and incessant antisemitism.

The Holocaust did not occur in a vacuum, and by all accounts was a culmination of thousands of years of Jew-hatred throughout Europe.

Not coincidently, the Netherlands is a prime example, with the Holocaust in the Netherlands claiming the lives of 100,000 out of 140,000 Jews, statistically the highest percentage in Western Europe.

In addition, more than 300,000 Dutch citizens were investigated and 65,000 tried post-World War II for collaboration with the Nazis.

This most recent premeditated pogrom against Jews in Amsterdam is not only a frightening appendix to Kristallnacht, but also a continuation of Europe’s legacy of Jew-hatred.

The title “Europe failing” implies a current situation that might be corrected. This is not, nor will ever be, the case. Europe dismally and unequivocally failed the Jewish people long ago.

GERSHON HARRIS

Hatzor Haglilit

A seismic change

On November 5, the world underwent a seismic change ("'I'm going to stop wars,' Trump declares victory as he's set to become the 47th president of United States," November 7): Donald J. Trump became the president-elect of the United States of America.

The USA is preparing to reassume its role as the leader of the free world and the most important country on Earth.

This new government will be welcomed by its friends, particularly those embroiled in wars not of their choosing, such as Ukraine and Israel.

Ukraine can expect a deal to be worked out with Russia ending its conflict speedily.

Israel will be relieved of the restrictions placed on it by the Biden team, freeing it to pursue the war with Iran and its proxies as per its own requirements.

The adversaries, Russia, China, and Iran are not happy with democracy. They will be more restrained in their adventures against us and our interests around the globe.

Still, America is not out of the woods until Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025.

What surprises does lame-duck President Joe Biden have in store?

Will he act in support of national unity and maintain the government with no dramatic last-minute initiatives?

Will he take a parting shot at Israel, as Barack Obama did with UN Security Council Resolution 2334 on December 23, 2016?

An orderly transfer of power includes letting go of the conspiracy theories that were omnipresent throughout the campaign. “We the people” deserve some peace and quiet.

LEN BENNETT

Ottawa

Most logical choice

The personal traits Amotz Asa-El attributes to US president-elect Donald Trump are not, admittedly, particularly presidential (“Why she lost,” November 8). In point of fact, he would more likely than not fail a background check for even the lowest grade civil service position.

I question, though, whether your columnist unfairly places too much of the blame for Vice President Harris’s loss on not replacing President Biden early enough.

The Democrats, in the first place, did rather well in the 2022 midterm elections; better, actually, than what was initially projected.

President Biden was not, then, seen as a liability of any sort.

In addition, the president received nearly 90% of the votes that were held in primaries during the first five months of 2024.

Since his performance generated no red flags or warning signs, it would have been foolhardy to relinquish the advantage of the incumbency from which sitting presidents generally benefit when running for a second term.

While there were, indeed, whispers here and there that Mr. Biden was increasingly losing focus, it was not until his disastrous debate with Mr. Trump that the party realized that something had to be done – and quickly.

Insofar as no other candidate stood out during the primaries, the vice president was, if nothing else, the most logical choice to replace Biden on the ticket.

So Amotz, let’s end the spin. Donald Trump, warts and all, won, and without the Democratic Party’s help.

BARRY NEWMAN

Ginot Shomron

Misleading propaganda

I am shocked and dismayed to read Greer Fay Cashman’s assertion that president-elect Trump has “antagonism toward immigrants” (“Flawed analysis,” November 10). By not phrasing it as “toward illegal invading undocumented migrants,” and by following it with a reference to his legally naturalized grandparents, she gives a false impression.

The fact is that Trump never ever had any qualms about legal immigration.

The conflation of the two was a deliberate tactic of the Democratic presidential campaign.

Fortunately, the majority of the electorate saw through the ruse.

Unfortunately, there obviously remain those who still believe the misleading campaign propaganda.

GERSHON DALIN

Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut