Neither Your Honey Nor Your Sting??

Since the end of WWII, the American Jewish community has lived in relative safety and prosperity compared to Jewish history. Decades of social comfort allowed for a political activity based on preference and not necessity. Throughout that period, the Jewish community focused political capital almost exclusively on the American left, often rejecting overtures from the right. While historically expedient, this strategy is now shortsighted. The current moment requires heightened realism and political pragmatism.

Over the last twenty-five years, we’ve seen political trends swing in both directions. Neither political party is perfect. Yet, the Jewish community doesn’t have the luxury of accepting support from one political camp at the expense of the other. And now, with an incoming conservative White House and Congress, Jewish organizations, advocates, and activists must collaborate across the political spectrum. When deciding who to support or who to accept support from, there are three questions every Jewish American should ask:

Do they support the existence of a Jewish State of Israel in peace and security? Do they stand against Jew-hatred (antisemitism) in America and globally? Do they support the idea of Jewish peoplehood (Am Yisrael), a global community of people who share a common religion, history, culture and a homeland in Israel?

Antisemites populate both the Left and the Right

The Jewish community has viewed the political left as a natural ally for a century, driven by traditionally shared values of civil rights andsocial justice. Jewish activism has been deeply intertwined with progressive causes and included a shared commitment to fighting hate.Yet, the American political landscape is shifting.

In recent years progressive circles have embraced hostility towards Israel and often, by extension, toward Jews. The evolution of the Islamo-leftist alliance, the rise of the so-called "Squad" in Congress, along with the normalization of anti-Israel rhetoric on the left, has too often been ignored and dismissed by American Jews. Within the left, Israel is continuously demonized and Jews are routinely asked to choose between their identity and their party loyalty.

The far-right, with leaders such as Richard Spencer and David Duke, has always maintained allegiances with dangerous advocates, activists, and commentators. Just as the far-left is toxic for Jews, the far-right wishes to let Israel to fend for itself against our common enemies. However, while mainstream conservatism does not embrace antisemitism, certain conservative elements like the "neo conspiracists” associated with populist nationalism, conspiracy theories, and anti-elite rhetoric, with leaders such as Tucker Carlson, are either promoting, flirting with or tolerating antisemitic theories.

The Jewish community has over-indexed its political capital within Democratic circles and struggled to maintain an open-eyed realism of the left’s current shortcomings. The solution, however, is not to replicate the same mistake and blindly support the right, but to work holistically with common allies left and right of center across the entire spectrum.

Trump’s Record of Support for Israel and the Jewish Community

During the first Trump administration, the United States led some of the most significant pro-Israel actions in modern history. From moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem to recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, President Trump, the Republican party, and Christian Zionists demonstrated unwavering support for Israel. These were not just symbolic gestures—but concrete historic changes that have had a lasting impact on Israel’s security, and the future of the Jewish people.

And on Iran, the Trump administration used maximum pressure to ensure that this evil regime would never get nuclear weapons by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that was overwhelmingly supported by the Israeli government but discontinued under the Biden-Harris administration. The Republican position against Iran could have ensured that Israel has the freedom to defend itself without the threat of a terror sponsoring nuclear-armed regime and numerous terror groups next door. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Trump administration took significant steps to combat the rise of antisemitism on both sides of the political aisle, particularly by signing an executive order to protect Jewish students on college campuses and expanding the definition of antisemitism under federal civil rights law. Just last week Trump announced that his new administration will cut government funding to universities who do not proactively fight antisemitism on their campuses. This is crucial in addressing the growing problem of Jew hatred on American campuses, which in the last year became endemic among progressive and Islamist activists.

Despite these actions in defense of the Jewish people, Jewish Americans overwhelmingly supported Kamala Harris in the recent election. These results demonstrate that American Jewish political inclinations are still inflexible. As we move into the next era of Jewish life, however, Jewish Americans must become less ideologically rigid, and more unconditional in their support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

A Vision for a Collaborative Future

It’s time for the Jewish community to embrace a more collaborative, strategic approach to political engagement. We should not tie our fate to one political party or ideology. Instead, we should work with whichever administration, NGO, or activist group, Democrat or Republican, Progressive or Conservative, that is committed to protecting American values, Jewish interests and sustaining a strong alliance with Israel.

This does not mean abandoning values or turning our backs on long-standing relationships. Rather, it means acknowledging that political landscapes change, and alliances should not be dictated by tradition or blind loyalty but rather by a clear-eyed pragmatism. Whether the White House is occupied by a Republican or a Democrat, our goal must always be to ensure that America and the Jewish community remain strong and protected.

In a world where antisemitism is on the rise and Israel is increasingly under siege by those who wish to destroy it, it is not enough to rely on either flawed political camp. We must work with anyone, on either side of the aisle, who will support our core values and stand with us against common enemies.

The future of the Jewish community, and of Israel, depends on our ability to engage with a broad spectrum of political thought. By working collaboratively with any leader who supports the Jewish people, we can advance Israel’s security, combat antisemitism, and ensure the continued flourishing of Jewish life in America. Let us not allow political partisanship to cloud our vision, but rather, let us forge alliances that strengthen our community, regardless of party affiliation, and protect our values for generations to come.

Adam Milstein is an Israeli-American “Strategic Venture Philanthropist.” He can be reached at adam@milsteinff.org, on Twitter @AdamMilstein, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/AdamMilsteinCP.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Hananya Naftali.