Collaborations in science, medicine crucial to strengthen Israeli-Palestinian ties - opinion

In recent years, feelings of despair and hopelessness about the future of the region – particularly in Israeli-Palestinian relations – have intensified. Yet, despite and perhaps because of these political challenges and tensions, we must ask ourselves what can be done to build a better future that is founded on trust and cooperation between both sides.

To achieve this, business collaborations are crucial to strengthen ties between Israelis and Palestinians, specifically in scientific and medical fields, with each side bringing its capabilities and experience to the partnership. This is not a vision of an unrealistic “New Middle East,” but rather a tangible pathway.

Scientific diplomacy and innovation would be able to reduce the existing tension and have proven to play a critical role in conflict zones where political hostility is part of everyday reality. Such initiatives are increasingly recognized by major global players such as the European Union, United States, China, Russia, and others, working to resolve conflicts worldwide.

Jerusalem, despite the differences between east and west Jerusalem and the city’s unique political, religious, and cultural challenges, provides fertile ground for medical, scientific, and business collaborations – connecting communities and transforming lives.

A recent study conducted by Jinnovate (The Jerusalem Innovation Center for Healthtech), and the first to investigate the landscape of the healthtech system in east Jerusalem, presented a rather grim picture.

In east Jerusalem, there are seven hospitals; three of them offer general emergency services: Makassed Hospital (259 beds and six operating rooms), Augusta Victoria Hospital (171 beds and intensive care units), and Saint Joseph Hospital (155 beds), serving nearly 390,000 east Jerusalem residents.

In contrast, hospitals in west Jerusalem, such as Hadassah, Shaare Zedek, and others, have approximately 2,425 beds as per the Health Ministry report from 2023, and far more advanced resources. These disparities reveal a significant inequality in access to advanced healthcare services between the two parts of the city.

These gaps could serve as a foundation for building bridges and partnerships aimed at reducing health inequality in the city. By creating these connections, we can also foster collaboration among people who dedicate their lives to combating diseases and providing life-saving care, driven by a universal commitment to treating others – regardless of sector or boundary.

In this regard, it is worth highlighting that the human resources texture in some medical centers in west Jerusalem demonstrates how Jewish, Muslim, and Christian physicians and nursing staff work together to supply patients with quality medical care – for instance, in Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Medical Center, Ein Kerem.

Moreover, collaborative research and development between hospitals and medical centers in Jerusalem and an understanding of common needs can create a platform for Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs to jointly develop medical solutions that benefit public health.

This trend is not new in the scientific community. Since 2000, over 50 joint scientific organizations and multi-year projects with Israelis and Palestinians have been established, resulting in more than 800 shared scientific publications and collaborations across various fields.

To continue promoting initiatives that not only advance medical innovation but also build mutual trust and serve as a basis for business activities that generate economic value, several practical tools should be considered:

Establishing a knowledge-sharing platform

A platform for knowledge sharing and meetings can enable Israeli and Palestinian doctors, researchers, and entrepreneurs to exchange information and collaborate on advanced research projects.

Virtual conferences and in-person professional workshops in various medical fields can promote professional partnerships. It is worth mentioning that these activities and actions already exist, and the platform would only organize the efforts efficiently.

Supporting health-related business ventures

Governments and international investments that recognize the value in business ventures promoting medical technologies, medical devices, and digital health solutions can foster collaboration. This can be achieved through support for accelerator programs and prioritizing increased grants for start-ups that promote such cooperation.

The Israel Innovation Authority, for example, plays a valuable role by supporting ventures in east Jerusalem, providing opportunities to grants to seed-stage start-ups that operate in the Jinnovate center for research and development purposes.

Such efforts can encourage private investors (“angels”) and venture capital firms to invest in initiatives that yield returns while also generating social impact by fostering joint medical ventures.

Developing professional training programs in Jerusalem’s health centers

Promoting initiatives that integrate professional training for Israeli and Palestinian medical teams can strengthen skills and knowledge while building relationships based on sharing knowledge and skills and a better anchoring for each side’s capabilities and advantages. This could include programs focused on enhancing medical care standards, clinical trials, and implementing innovation within east Jerusalem’s medical centers.

A commitment to promote and leverage medical entrepreneurship and innovation, while connecting medical centers with entrepreneurs, can serve all by improving medical care and initiating entrepreneurial energy, and at the same time creating a true model for a better way to interact together.

The writer is the founder and CEO of Jinnovate, the first innovation hub operating in east Jerusalem, dedicated to building global healthcare start-ups.