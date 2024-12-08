Contrasting souls: Israeli and Filipino cultural dynamics - opinion

The recent story of Interior Minister Moshe Arbel granting permanent residency to Enrico Basilio, father of fallen Filipino Israeli soldier Sgt.-Maj. Cydrick Garin, highlights the deep interconnection between two distinctly different cultures that have found ways to coexist and complement each other in modern Israel.

At their core, Filipino and Israeli cultures represent fascinating contrasts in human interaction and social values. The Filipino approach to life is deeply rooted in harmony and collective well-being.

“The spirit of bayanihan, which embodies communal unity and cooperation, remains a cornerstone of Filipino society, inspiring people to help one another without expecting material rewards.” This cultural foundation shapes how Filipinos approach both personal and professional relationships.

From early childhood, Filipinos are immersed in a culture that emphasizes respect, harmony, and collective progress. The concept of “hiya” (social shame) serves as a cultural compass, guiding individuals to maintain peaceful relationships and avoid direct confrontation. This isn’t mere passivity, as some might misinterpret, but rather a sophisticated social mechanism that prioritizes group harmony over individual assertion.

The Filipino concept of "bahala na" further illustrates this cultural complexity. Rather than simple fatalism, it represents a unique blend of determination and acceptance – a philosophical approach to life's uncertainties that has helped Filipinos develop remarkable resilience and hardiness. This resilience manifests in their ability to maintain optimism and cooperation during challenges, from natural disasters to economic hardships.

Cultural differences

In contrast, Israeli culture embraces what’s known as “dugriut” – communicating in a manner characterized by unapologetic directness. This approach is deeply rooted in Jewish intellectual tradition, particularly the Talmudic practice of debate and questioning. Israeli conversation can often be passionate, loud, and expressive, with people freely sharing opinions – a style that can be misinterpreted as confrontational by outsiders.

The Israeli emphasis on debate and critical thinking starts early in life, with children encouraged to question and challenge ideas. This cultural trait stems from the Jewish tradition of Talmudic study, where questioning and debate are seen as paths to truth and understanding. In Israeli society, this manifests as a constant exchange of ideas and opinions, whether in government, business, or daily life.

This does not mean that Israelis do not stand up for and protect one another – of course we do – but we also have a built-in defense mechanism of questioning everything, which can be perceived as insensitive.

These contrasting approaches create an interesting dynamic in Israeli society, where Filipino workers have carved out a respected niche. Israelis have come to value the Filipino approach to work and relationships, particularly in caregiving roles. The Filipino ability to maintain harmony while being dependable and hardworking has earned them a special place in Israeli society.

The current political climate in Israel exemplifies these cultural differences. While Israeli society grapples with intense internal debates and political divisions, Filipino workers continue to provide stability through their consistent, harmonious approach to their duties. The Israeli tendency for robust debate – seen in government discourse and public life – stands in sharp relief against the Filipino preference for maintaining social harmony.

These cultural differences, rather than creating barriers, have led to a unique symbiosis. The Filipino value of bayanihan and the Israeli tradition of dugriut represent different but equally valid approaches to human interaction and problem-solving. In times of crisis, both cultures demonstrate their strengths: Israelis through their direct problem-solving and Filipinos through their resilient community spirit.

The story of Sgt.-Maj. Cydrick Garin and his father represents more than just an individual case – it symbolizes the bridge between these two distinct cultural approaches. It shows how different cultural values can coexist and complement each other, creating a richer, more nuanced society where direct debate and harmonious cooperation both have their place.

Dr. Michael J. Salamon is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.

Louis Libin is an expert in military strategies and innovation, and advises on and teaches military innovation, wireless systems, and emergency communications, at military colleges and agencies. He is the founder of a consulting group for emergency management, cybersecurity, IP, and communications.