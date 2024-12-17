Israel's population shift: How global events are reshaping the Jewish state - opinion

The recent upheavals in the Middle East, notably the October 7 attacks by Hamas and significant skirmishes involving Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran, have set off profound demographic and financial changes within Israel.

These shifts form a complex paradox, potentially reshaping not only the future of the Jewish state but also the global Jewish Diaspora. As some Israelis leave, others arrive, driven by unpredictable forces.

From October 2023 through March 2024, data from the Australian Jewish Independent news source highlights that about 42,185 Israelis have left the country, many from the tech sector, seeking refuge abroad. This exodus has deeply affected Israel’s vital technology industry, with funding plummeting from $15 billion in 2022 to roughly $7b. in 2023.

Yet, in an intriguing twist, the Israeli tech landscape continues to draw significant investments. Noteworthy funding rounds underscore Israel’s prowess in cybersecurity, fintech, health-tech, and industrial technologies.

For instance, Wiz secured $965 million to advance cloud security, and Insightec raised $150m. to expand its non-invasive surgical technologies. These investments reflect a robust global confidence in Israel’s innovative capabilities. In recent months, over $2.2b. has been invested in Israeli tech, with substantial contributions to cybersecurity, business software, and health sciences. View of the Wiz cybersecurity company offices in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2024. (credit: FLASH90)

Aliyah and global antisemitism

Concurrently, a different movement is taking shape. Since October 2023, approximately 31,000 individuals have immigrated to Israel from over 100 nations, with notable increases from Western countries. Immigration from France, for example, surged by 76%, and the UK by 55%, potentially marking the start of a significant trend.

The surge in immigration is largely driven by a dramatic rise in global antisemitism. The ADL reports that the United States saw an unprecedented 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140% increase from the previous year. In Canada, antisemitic attacks have surged by 670%.

On college campuses, Hillel International, which runs programs on college campuses, notes a 700% increase in antisemitic incidents. Consequently, fewer Jewish students are applying to American universities, with some opting to study in Israel instead.

The economic implications of these migration patterns are multifaceted. While the tech sector’s exodus poses immediate challenges, including financial losses and brain drain – given this sector accounts for 53% of Israel’s exports, valued at $73.5b. – historical evidence, and personal determination, suggests that ongoing immigration and investment can bolster long-term economic growth. Past immigration waves have historically transformed Israel’s economy, enhancing productivity and technological innovation.

If these trends persist, the question is not whether Israel's population will change, but how these demographic shifts will redefine its future. Some see the tech sector's departure as a crisis; others perceive the influx of new immigrants as an opportunity for renewal. Historically, Israel has turned immigration waves into engines of growth and innovation.

Ironically, efforts to isolate Israel through antisemitism will likely inadvertently strengthen it by boosting Jewish immigration. This, however, presents new challenges: how will Israel integrate newcomers while sustaining its status as a global tech hub?

The answers to these questions will likely shape the country’s trajectory for decades.

As Israel navigates these parallel movements, its remarkable ability to absorb and integrate new immigrants will once again be tested. The outcome could redefine Israel’s demographic, economic, and social landscape for generations.

Dr. Michael J Salamon is a psychologist who specializes in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.

Louis Libin is an expert in military strategies and innovation and advises and teaches military innovation, wireless systems, and emergency communications at military colleges and agencies. He founded a consulting group for emergency management, cybersecurity, IP, and communications.