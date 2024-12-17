Seizing the second act: Women aged 40+ starting a journey to self-actualization - opinion

My third act, professionally speaking, has been my most rewarding. My career began at 18 when I joined CNN, driven entirely by the superficial aspirations of fame and fortune. Back then, finding personal fulfillment and professional success was never an intertwined pursuit.

In my late twenties, seeking more time with my growing family, I transitioned from a nonkosher career in cable TV to becoming a best-selling cookbook author and new media entrepreneur. This second act brought tremendous public success, including one billion video views, over two million social media followers, 10,000 recipes, and eight best-selling cookbooks. Yet, despite these achievements, I found myself wondering, Now what?

This feeling of “Now what?” resonates deeply with many women who suddenly have their first chance to breathe without interruption. For me, it happened during COVID-19, after six kids, 16 years of marriage, and an international move. For others, it occurs as the house starts to empty and the constant noise of family life quiets down. We take this introspective, collective, and often scary breath, looking around and wondering, Now what?

A catalyst for change

This moment of pause is not a sign of weakness or indecision, but, rather, a powerful catalyst for change. It’s a recognition that we’ve entered a new phase of life, one ripe with possibilities and potential. The journey to self-actualization isn’t selfish; it’s a necessary pause to refuel spiritually and emotionally so that we can become the best version of ourselves at this stage of life.

This quest for meaningful engagement extends far beyond the professional sphere. Many women are discovering that spiritual growth and education play crucial roles in their journey to self-actualization. We're seeking opportunities to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world around us, often through the lens of ancient wisdom traditions.

This quest for meaningful engagement extends far beyond the professional sphere. Many women are discovering that spiritual growth and education play crucial roles in their journey to self-actualization. We’re seeking opportunities to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world around us, often through the lens of ancient wisdom traditions.

I recently spoke at a special program called Aish Re-invigorator, which was held in Jerusalem and offers women aged 40 and above the chance to delve into Jewish wisdom and connect with leading global educators for a five-day immersive study experience. The program was inspired by my friend Stephanie Pomerantz, who visited her daughter’s post-high school seminary, sat in some classes, and left incredibly inspired and desiring a program such as that for women her own age. The Re-invigorator provided an opportunity for women to invest in themselves and gain a renewed sense of purpose exactly at the time in their life when they need it most and are able to receive it best.

When I spoke to the participants of this program, just 48 hours after it began, I shared my own journey to self-actualization. I discussed how I’ve found professional fulfillment, purpose, and passion in work that I love and find meaningful and mission-driven, for the first time in my life. Honestly working for the greater good has provided a sense of fulfillment I never knew was professionally possible.

The impact was profound – participants were moved to tears, and a profound collective chord was struck. Some women were actually balling (I love a good cathartic cleansing cry, by the way), and all of the participants expressed a deep-seated personal need for such opportunities at this stage in life.

For women contemplating their second or third act, I want to emphasize that it's not about our age or our résumé. It's about our ideas, our tenacity, our grit, our drive, our heart, and our willingness to succeed. The power to change the world is given to those who have the desire to change the world.

Now is the time to invest in yourself, build on the foundation of your life experiences, and prepare for what could be your most fulfilling chapter yet. Whether through formal education, spiritual exploration, or pursuing long-held dreams, the opportunity for growth and self-actualization is ripe.

Remember, the best years of your life are not behind you – they can be ahead if you choose to make them so. By dedicating time and energy to your own development, you’re not just improving your own life; you’re positioning yourself to have an even greater positive impact on your family, community, and the world at large.

To all those reading this who are aged 40+, I say to you with passion and conviction: the curtain is rising on your second act. It’s your time to shine, discover new depths of wisdom and strength within yourself, and write the next chapters of your life story with intention and purpose. The stage is set – step into the spotlight and seize your moment.

Your ideas are amazing, and the selfless dedication you’ve willingly given to your immediate families is what’s now driving you to think of and feel for your greater Jewish family and beyond. Embrace this opportunity, for it is through our collective growth and self-actualization that we can truly change the world.

The writer is an award-winning producer and marketing executive who later founded Kosher Network International, the No. 1 global kosher food media company. She serves as chief media and marketing officer for Aish, leading digital media strategy to make Jewish wisdom more accessible. She produced a documentary film about the October 7 massacre, and is currently producing another one about antisemitism on US campuses. She is chairwoman of the international board of Aish Ha’am, a new slate running in next spring’s World Zionist Congress elections.