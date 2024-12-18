Aliyah: still contributing to the State of Israel - opinion

We know Eliezer Ben Yehuda as a founding father of the modern Hebrew language and a prominent Zionist figure. But back in 1879, he was just a typical new immigrant. There was no state, no Tel Aviv. Still, if you read Ben Yehuda’s diary, you will see the same old problems that are all too familiar to any new immigrant in Israel today.

He confesses that despite his Zionist fervor, he felt absolutely nothing when he first approached the shores of the Holy Land. He was shocked by how he was treated upon arrival at Jaffa Port. He was delighted when someone offered him help—in this case, the Russian consulate—and assured him he could rely on their assistance.

You would also find his excitement at securing his first job as a newspaper editor, even though the salary was painfully low. Since then, a Jewish State has come into being, but in many ways, the new immigrant experience remains remarkably the same.

The birth of Israel’s first native generations paved the way for a friction we still witness today—between those born here and those who came sooner or later. Paradoxically, a state built by immigrants has never fully figured out how to embrace its newcomers.

Worse still, new immigrants are frequently, and falsely, accused of being a burden on the state, somehow dragging it down. In reality, the opposite has always been true: new immigrants are the very engine of Israel’s growth and transformation.

In recent decades, with the Great Aliyah wave from the Former Soviet Union, this new immigrant tension took on new dimensions. As Israel grew more economically prosperous, familiar questions resurfaced, mixed with old-new prejudices.

The first question is an everlasting one: Who is considered Jewish? Who is not? And do those who are not halachically Jewish deserve the right to immigrate? The second accusation is more cynical: newcomers are said to exploit the perks of Israeli citizenship and passports.

Unfortunately, some politicians persist in portraying the “Russian” Aliyah as a threat to the State of Israel and its Jewish character. These myths have no basis in reality. First, as we have repeatedly explained, the Jewish identity of post-Soviet Jewry is different—and understandably so.

Historical circumstances shaped a unique relationship between Judaism and Jewish identity in the former USSR. Religion played a limited role in Jewish life under Soviet rule, making the connection between Judaism and Jewish identity less obvious. But this does not diminish their Jewishness.

According to a large-scale survey conducted by the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), Jews in post-Soviet countries maintain a strong Jewish identity and a deep affection for Israel. When asked if they consider themselves Jewish and feel a connection to the Jewish State, the overwhelming answer is yes.

In this regard, it is crucial to emphasize that the state must take a more active role in offering courses on Jewish history, culture, and traditions to new immigrants. In the first years after making Aliyah, people are eager to acquire this knowledge.

As for the second accusation—that of opportunism—it also falls apart under scrutiny. In a recent EAJC Yearbook article, Dr. Dmitry Maryasis estimates the contribution of the Great Aliyah wave (1989–2023) to Israel’s socio-demographic development. His findings are astonishing:

Russian-speaking immigrants have contributed approximately NIS100 billion to Israel’s economy, primarily through tax payments. Between 1989 and mid-2024, over 1.7 million new immigrants arrived, 74.1% from the former Soviet Union, increasing Israel’s population by 25% – a demographic shift equivalent to the United States accepting over 50 million immigrants. By 2023, this community represented 12% of Israel’s total population and 17% of its Jewish population.

This wave of new immigrants played a pivotal role in Israel’s late-1990s economic transformation, particularly in the high-tech sector—a sector that today contributes 16% of Israel’s GDP and 51% of its exports. By the late 1990s, new immigrants comprised 30% of all engineers and 45% of electronics engineers, significantly advancing Israel’s technological innovation.

Among those who arrived were 110,000 engineers, 80,000 technicians, 50,000 teachers, 40,000 healthcare professionals, 14,000 scientists, and 60,000 skilled industrial workers. Many were forced to change careers, but their influence on Israel’s workforce and society remains profound.

Dr. Maryasis himself represents the latest wave of Aliyah. A respected scholar, his immigration is a clear example of how the Jewish State continues to benefit from new talent. Yet, this current wave is under especially harsh criticism for its perceived “non-Jewishness” and “consumer attitude” toward the State of Israel.

In reality, this wave is already reshaping Israel from the bottom up—opening new businesses, diversifying cultural life, and bringing fresh ideas. Take, for example, the Gesher Theatre. Today, it is a cornerstone of Tel Aviv’s cultural scene.

But it began as a small troupe of new immigrants who couldn’t find their place in the existing theatrical landscape. Now, in the current wave of Aliyah, artists of equal caliber have arrived. Who knows what cultural treasures this wave will leave in its wake?

I recommend attending Gesher’s production of Crime and Punishment. You’ll hear Anatoly Bely, a recent new immigrant, speaking fluent Hebrew with that unforgettable accent and intonation—the same kind of sound that once echoed through the voices of Nachum Zemach, Hannah Rovina, and Zvi Friedland, the founding pioneers of Habima, our national theater.

Populism is a dangerous force. It paints the world in black and white, distorting reality with oversimplified narratives. Complex truths—such as the new immigrant experience—cannot be reduced to shallow, one-dimensional terms. Aliyah must be celebrated, not obstructed.

To question its value or halt its flow for artificial reasons is, at its core, anti-Zionist. Israel’s future depends, among other things, on the fresh blood, ideas, and perspectives that new immigrants bring. Perhaps some of our politicians should revisit the diaries of Zionist pioneers—the very visionaries who enabled them to serve as lawmakers in a state called Israel.

They would encounter the same mix of love, frustration, and ambivalence toward this old-new Land—sentiments that today, might be dismissed as “ingratitude.” But had Eliezer Ben Yehuda been turned away, dismissed as a threat or nuisance, we might not even be having this discussion.

New immigrants, with their cultural baggage and fresh perspectives, are not a threat to Israel’s character; they are its lifeblood. It is time we finally bury the myth that they are anything less.

Dr. Haim Ben Yakov is the Director-General of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress.