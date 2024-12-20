Israeli public opinion is at a crossroads, we must pick the right path - opinion

As 2024 draws to a close, the latest survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact, in collaboration with the Geocartography Knowledge Group, paints a sobering yet insightful picture of Israeli public sentiment.

The survey, which canvassed 500 Israeli men and women across diverse sectors of society, reveals both pressing concerns and glimpses of hope, capturing a nation navigating complex challenges at home and abroad.

One of the most striking findings from the survey is the widespread anxiety about personal security whilst abroad. A third of Israelis expressed concern for their safety when traveling internationally, with 21% of respondents saying this fear prevented them from venturing beyond Israel’s borders.

This sense of vulnerability is compounded by a more worrying concern: the overwhelming majority (73%) of Israelis believe the government is not doing enough to combat antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment globally.

This sentiment underscores a broader frustration within Israeli society, one where the state's efforts to protect Jewish citizens and the image of Israel abroad are seen as insufficient in the face of rising hostilities.

Nevertheless, the survey also reveals areas where Israelis are more hopeful.

Slightly more hopeful

Public pessimism, for instance, has slightly abated. While 61% of respondents still expect life in Israel to worsen in the coming months, this is an improvement from the 71% who held this view just six months ago.

This decrease in pessimism reflects a resilience in Israeli society, a belief that despite the challenges, there remains room for improvement. However, this optimism does not extend to personal security.

Just 29% of Israelis report feeling safe, a figure unchanged since the previous survey in June, suggesting that the reality on the ground has yet to shift substantially in terms of individual safety.

One of the most telling findings is the state of relations between Jews and Arabs within Israel. Only one-third of respondents (36%) believe in the potential for genuine coexistence between these communities.

This statistic highlights the deep-rooted divisions and tensions that continue to plague Israeli society, even as discussions on national unity and cohesion continue. Interestingly, two-thirds (63%) of Israelis still believe that the country has the potential to be a cohesive society, despite these divisions.

Therein lies the paradox of Israeli identity. While polarization and fragmentation persist, there is a shared recognition of the potential for unity if the right conditions can be fostered.

Ideological polarization, however, is undoubtedly intensifying.

A staggering 89% of Israelis agree that the war and its aftermath have deepened ideological divides, with nearly half of respondents noting a rightward shift in political and social discourse. This presents a profound challenge to Israel’s social fabric, as increasing polarization risks further splintering an already divided society.

The survey also reveals a positive shift in Israel’s relations with the Jewish Diaspora.

More Israelis (43%) report feeling a growing connection with Jews around the world, up from 35% in June. However, a significant portion of the population (38%) perceives these relations as deteriorating. This dual sentiment reflects the delicate nature of Israel-diaspora ties marked by both solidarity and occasional strain.

From a security standpoint, there is a degree of confidence. More than half of respondents (56%) believe that Israel has successfully established deterrence since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

This sentiment reflects the nation’s collective determination to protect its borders and maintain security in the face of escalating threats.

Still, it’s clear that Israel’s national security landscape is complex, and its ability to navigate these challenges will require sustained vigilance and strategic diplomacy.

While the results of the survey paint a picture of a nation grappling with numerous existential challenges, they also provide cause for optimism. The resilience and unity of Israeli society are undeniable, and even amidst ideological divides and external threats, there is a shared desire for improvement and growth.

The seeds of change are evident. Fewer Israelis are resigned to pessimism, and more believe in the potential for a united, cohesive future.

As we look toward 2025, there is hope that these positive trends will gain momentum.

The challenges facing Israel are immense, but they are not insurmountable. With continued effort and an unwavering commitment to fostering dialogue, unity, and security, both at home and abroad, the State of Israel can chart a path toward a stronger, more secure future for all its citizens.

In this complex reality, the resilience of Israeli society shines through, offering hope that even the darkest of times can give way to brighter days ahead. This resilience will be the bedrock upon which Israel can build a better tomorrow for all.

Shards of brighter days are already peeking through as the darker clouds are starting to dissipate. There is a general mood that the future is brighter than the immediate past, bringing unique opportunities to chart a positive momentum.

It is this that we as a collective society need to grasp.

The writer is the chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact, a member of the Board of Governors at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, and a former CEO of the World Jewish Congress.