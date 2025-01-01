Ocean of hope: Asking for help is never a sign of weakness - opinion

The fear of asking for help is something we all grapple with on a daily basis. It may be misinterpreted as weakness, surrendering, or even as a truth we struggle to confront within ourselves.

However, the reality is that asking for help is among the bravest and most empowering choices we can make. It is far more than a mere survival mechanism; it is an opportunity to equip ourselves with the tools to navigate difficulties, reclaim our strength, and progress toward a more balanced and fulfilling life.

At the HaGal Sheli (“My Wave”) Association, surfing is a key therapeutic method, particularly for people who have experienced trauma, stress, or mental challenges. As the manager of the association’s southern district, in Ashkelon, I witness daily, the transformative power of those who choose to seek help and take steps to improve their lives.

I have met countless individuals along the way who have turned to us for therapeutic support – some dealing with conflict, others navigating major life changes or overwhelming stress, and some simply battling with loneliness.

One thing I have observed, time and again, is that when people choose to reach out and ask for help, something shifts within them. Suddenly, there is hope, a space in which to speak, a hand that offers support, someone who listens, and eyes filled with compassion.

Battling profound trauma

The security situation in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War has created profound trauma, not only for the soldiers on the frontlines but also for entire communities across the country, burdened with pain and fear. Families have been evacuated, individuals have witnessed their homes being destroyed, children have been forced to abandon their routines, medical teams have been stationed at the heart of the action, and the lives of women on reserve duty whose lives have been completely upended.

Everyone has experienced some kind of trauma, the pain of which can be overwhelming and complex to process without proper support. I vividly remember the day when Omri, a teenager from the Gaza border region, came to us.

Omri spent long hours in the bomb shelter on that dreadful day of October 7. The air in the room was heavy with tension and fear. It is nearly impossible to fathom the thoughts, circumstances, and anxieties that overwhelmed him that day. Some members of his kibbutz were murdered, and the pain and loss will, unfortunately, accompany him for the rest of his life.

When Omri arrived, his eyes had a cautious, almost lifeless look, and he was unusually quiet. He came to us after enduring severe trauma, burdened with troubling questions: How can I return to normalcy? Will I ever feel safe again?

During the first session, he didn't even dare to put a foot in the water. I remember it all as if it were yesterday: his gaze, the silence, and the deep fear he carried.

At the end of the surfing session, we gathered for a discussion circle, a group discourse about our experiences in the water, how we faced the challenges, and how it felt. Omri began to speak. Without preparation, without hesitation, with a trembling voice and tears in his eyes, he shared how he had been overwhelmed by pain, fear, and avoidance of new experiences since that fateful October 7 had turned his world upside down.

In the following sessions, he began to transform. He underwent an incredible process. Watching his fears begin to dissolve in the waves, seeing him in the water, finding the courage to leap into the unknown, facing the sea, and discovering the strength within him brought me a realization: The waves did not just connect him to the water; they reconnected him to himself.

Omri started believing in himself, step by step, wave by wave. This time, not out of fear, but from a desire to embrace the therapeutic process, to grow anew, and to find hope. Each wave became a stepping stone back to himself.

The therapeutic aspect here is particularly significant. Some people need conventional psychological therapy, and that’s okay. But others find that surfing therapy penetrates the soul in a unique way, connecting them to nature and providing emotional resilience and strength to move forward with confidence.

HaGal Sheli operates 10 centers along Israel’s coastline, offering therapeutic support to residents of different regions. From assisting communities affected by traumatic events such as the Supernova music festival to helping children, teens, and even young hostages who have returned home.

The centers, including the one in Ashkelon, provide both personal and group support through surfing, emotional therapy, and nature-based activities. This approach helps participants reconnect with themselves and discover the inner strength needed to cope.

Surfing is much more than a water sport or leisure activity – it is a powerful therapeutic tool. It offers individuals the chance to focus on the present moment and find inner balance. On the waves of the Mediterranean, where the water’s natural power meets our inner strength, surfing becomes a metaphor for life – a constant struggle to maintain balance, persevere, and adapt to change.

Learning to surf teaches individuals to cope with uncertainty, acknowledge their strengths, and reconnect with nature and the freedom the sea provides. This healing process touches both the physical and emotional aspects, offering participants the chance to rediscover their paths and confront pain by reconnecting with movement, water, and their inner power.

Seeking help is not an act of weakness. On the contrary, it reflects wisdom and a willingness to recognize one’s needs and take action to address them. There is great strength in acknowledging pain, giving it space, and beginning a journey of healing and renewal.

Therefore, it is important for me to convey this message: If you are experiencing stress, hardship, trauma, or even simply feel that you need support, do not hesitate to ask for help. Do not feel ashamed. It is okay to seek help and to feel whatever it is you are feeling. There are people who will listen and support you. Beginning this journey could be your first step toward change.

Ultimately, caring for yourself is not just a privilege. It is a statement – a declaration of life, of your strength, and of the possibility to rise again, with renewed energy, hope, and confidence to emerge from the depths and decide to ride the wave.

The writer is manager of HaGal Sheli Southern District, Ashkelon.