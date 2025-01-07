New years resolution: Let's have a safer 2025 - opinion

As we begin 2025, we carry with us the weight of an extraordinarily challenging 2024. The October 7 attack and the ensuing war have tested our nation’s resilience in ways we never imagined. Through these dark times, I’ve witnessed countless acts of heroism from our United Hatzalah volunteers, who’ve worked tirelessly, responding to both war-related emergencies and everyday medical crises.

While our attention has understandably been focused on security and war-related concerns, we cannot forget that routine safety matters still demand our vigilance. Last year alone, our volunteers responded to more than 750,000 emergencies – many of which could have been avoided through simple precautions and awareness.

Behind each of these emergencies is a story that extends far beyond the immediate crisis. As emergency responders, we don’t just witness the moments of trauma – we see families forever altered, communities shaken, and ripple effects that last for years. What makes this particularly heartbreaking is knowing how many of these incidents could have been prevented with basic safety knowledge, a moment of extra attention, or a simple change in daily habits.

Just last month, our team responded to several choking incidents involving young children eating hot dogs. As a father and grandfather, I understand how much children love hot dogs, but please – take the extra minute to cut them lengthwise and then into small pieces. The same goes for grapes and cherry tomatoes. That extra minute could save your child’s life.

Fire safety is another critical concern that too often goes overlooked. Simple measures like maintaining smoke detectors, having clear evacuation plans, and never leaving what you are cooking unattended can prevent devastating fires. This basic preparation and care can save lives. UNITED HATZALAH medic down south, Oct. 7. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

What also breaks my heart are the countless traffic accidents we respond to. I’ve lost count of how many times our volunteers arrived at an accident scene to find a phone still displaying an unfinished text message or a social media feed. No message is worth a life. No email is worth leaving children without a parent. Please; when you’re driving, just drive.

But beyond avoiding these risks, there’s something else each of us can do to make 2025 safer: learn basic first aid. In my decades of emergency medical work, I’ve seen countless times how the first few minutes before professional help arrives can make the difference between life and death. The person who saves your family member’s life might not be an EMT or doctor – it might be you.

Anyone can save a life

You don’t need to spend dozens of hours and have a certification to save a life (although it certainly helps). Family first aid courses, like the one United Hatzalah regularly organizes, cover all the basics of first aid in just a few hours.

In an emergency, the most critical thing is time. When someone stops breathing, every second counts. When someone is choking, every moment is crucial. Having basic first aid knowledge can give you the confidence to act immediately instead of feeling helpless while waiting for help to arrive.

As we start this new year, let's strive not just to be more careful but to be more prepared. Let's make 2025 the year when we take responsibility not just for our own safety but also for the safety of our entire community. Every life lost to a preventable accident is one too many, and every person who knows basic first aid is a person better prepared to save a life.

The writer is the president and founder of United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer EMS organization.