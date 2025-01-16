The hostage deal is about people, not politics - editorial

A hostage deal has been reached, and Israelis across the board are overwhelmed with delight, defeat, anger, and awe alike.

Israel and Hamas reached an agreement that would see the gradual return of Israel’s hostages in exchange for a significant withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, alongside the release of hostages and prisoners.

Israel agreed to open the Rafah border crossing a week after the agreement is implemented, and 33 hostages will be released throughout the first phase, which will last a month and a half.

Israel, in return, will release convicted terrorists, including those captured after October 7 and others still who were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Qatar and Egypt will supervise the return of refugees from the southern Gaza Strip to the north, and simultaneously, the withdrawal of the IDF from the Netzarim Corridor will be completed in stages. US President Joe Biden, flanked by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks after negotiators reached a phased deal for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, during remarks at the White House in Washington, US, January 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The past few days have felt like a race to the unavoidable finish line of a hostage deal, but it has not all been smooth sailing. Hamas made new demands about the Philadelphi Corridor just before agreeing to the hostage-ceasefire deal with Qatari mediators. These demands contradicted previously approved maps. Israel strongly opposed any changes and Arab media reported that Egypt agreed to amend the deal to address a “loophole” Hamas identified, working with both Hamas and Israeli teams.

Meanwhile, the IDF has reportedly started initial withdrawal preparations in Gaza, though no formal withdrawal has begun. The withdrawal is expected to happen in stages, coordinated with Hamas’s release of hostages. Current preparations involve logistics like dismantling semi-permanent facilities, including the potential removal of infrastructure from areas like the Netzarim Corridor.

Trump's statements

At the same time, US President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim his recent electoral victory influenced the newly announced ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. He stated his national security team, through Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, would work to prevent Gaza from becoming “a terrorist safe haven.”

In his posts, Trump emphasized plans to expand the Abraham Accords and promote “peace through strength” in the region. Despite not yet being in office, Trump asserted his team had “achieved so much” and promised more “victories for the United States” upon his return to the White House.

But right now is not the time for a credit grab, nor is it the time to push a political agenda any which way. This is the time to think of the hostages. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

First of all, those killed in captivity as though they were animals: Alexander Lobanov, who helped evacuate people at the Supernova music festival; Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents’ tears have shaken the world; and Youssef Ziyadne, who was taking a work break to picnic with three of his children when he was taken hostage.

Secondly, we must think of those we hope to see back safe and sound: Daniella Gilboa, who was recognized in Hamas photographs by the shirt she was wearing; Agam Berger, who loved music so much and played the violin beautifully; and Matan Zangauker, who took care of anyone who needed it.

This is not the time to get into the petty politics of the situation. This is not the time to lament about the release of Hamas terrorists; that can come in its own time. Today, we must celebrate, both as a nation and for our nation.

As a nation, because we are a people who prioritize life over death, and we will be seeing our hostages home alive soon. For our nation, because those people held in Gaza for 468 days are our nation. They are mirrors to everyone, whether they be children, men, women, Jewish, Bedouin, tall, short, brown-haired, or green-eyed; they are Israelis, and they are coming home.

Let us save the fighting for tomorrow. We are so good at it, anyway. Right now, it is time to feel the spark of hope that must be coursing through the hostage families at being reunited with their loved ones once more and prepare to welcome our people home again.