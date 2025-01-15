Israel, Hamas agree Gaza deal, Trump says hostages to be 'released shortly'

"We have a deal for hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

By AMICHAI STEIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 15, 2025 19:25
A woman sits between placards with pictures of US President-elect Donald Trump, January 11, 2025 (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
A woman sits between placards with pictures of US President-elect Donald Trump, January 11, 2025
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night that a hostage-ceasefire deal had been met and the hostages would be "released shortly," in a post on Truth Social.

"We have a deal for hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's comments on Truth Social came minutes after an American official involved in the negotiations told The Jerusalem Post that a ceasefire and hostage deal had been agreed upon by Hamas and Israel.

An Israeli official later informed Israeli media that the differences in negotiations have been resolved and a deal has been reached.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Israel
Hamas
Donald Trump
Gaza hostages
Israel-Hamas War