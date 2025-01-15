Israel, Hamas agree Gaza deal, Trump says hostages to be 'released shortly'

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night that a hostage-ceasefire deal had been met and the hostages would be "released shortly," in a post on Truth Social.

WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!Donald Trump Truth Social 12:01 PM EST 01/15/25 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 15, 2025

"We have a deal for hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's comments on Truth Social came minutes after an American official involved in the negotiations told The Jerusalem Post that a ceasefire and hostage deal had been agreed upon by Hamas and Israel.

An Israeli official later informed Israeli media that the differences in negotiations have been resolved and a deal has been reached.

This is a developing story.