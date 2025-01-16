JVP is a shield for hate, not a voice for peace 

As horrific wildfires spread in my home city of Los Angeles, I joined much of our local Jewish community in trying to get urgent relief to people in need. Meanwhile, instead of doing something to help, multiple chapters of “Jewish Voice for Peace” (JVP) took to social media to falsely blame US aid to Israel for the devastation.

As detailed in StandWithUs’ new comprehensive report, “Jewish Voice for Peace: A Shield for Hate, Not a Voice for Peace,” this hateful propaganda is nothing new for JVP. While the organization brands itself as an advocate for Jewish values, human rights, and peace, its activities and alliances tell a different story. StandWithUs’ new report on Jewish Voice for Peace (Credit: StandWithUs)

JVP’s ultimate purpose is not to change specific Israeli or US policies. They oppose Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state and believe dismantling it will lead to a future of “freedom, safety, and equality.” In pursuit of this hateful goal, JVP leads Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns, including calls to end all US aid to Israel. The vast majority of Jews see this anti-Zionist agenda as antisemitic, based on studies by Brandeis University, AJC, and others. However, this does not stop JVP from using its Jewish brand to promote extremism, including overt support for terrorists.

For instance, JVP has collaborated with Samidoun, a group sanctioned by the US and Canada for funding the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terrorist organization. Samidoun has celebrated horrific acts of terror, including Hamas’ massacre, torture, rape, and kidnapping of civilians in Israel on October 7, 2023. JVP hosted events featuring Rasmea Odeh, who was convicted for her role in a PFLP bombing that killed two Jewish students in a Jerusalem supermarket in 1969. The organization also promoted Leila Khaled, a PFLP terrorist involved in multiple airplane hijackings, including one that almost resulted in the mass murder of 148 civilians.

The report identifies past JVP Facebook page managers having lived in Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon, including a communications director who worked in Beirut for 17 years. JVP’s funding is also concerning. It has received financial support from billionaire-led foundations and other funders linked to Lebanon and Iran. Considering that Hezbollah officials have openly admitted to “investing in” and coordinating with anti-Israel groups in the West and JVP’s support for terrorist organizations, its connections to Lebanon should warrant closer scrutiny.

Despite its Jewish brand, JVP’s deceptive rhetoric has crossed the line into antisemitism. For example, its “Deadly Exchange” campaign falsely blames Israel and Jewish groups for cases of police brutality against people of color in America. As it promotes misinformation about exchanges that focus on emergency response and counterterrorism, JVP ignores similar exchanges between law enforcement in the US and other nations. This echoes deadly antisemitic propaganda, which for centuries has fueled violence against Jews by scapegoating them for evils in different societies. Figures like Louis Farrakhan and Linda Sarsour have adopted and amplified these claims, demonstrating how JVP legitimizes and spreads hate.

Protest reportedly organized by JVP at the Capitol’s Cannon Office Building a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in Washington on July 23, 2024. (Credit: MICHAEL A. MCCOY/REUTERS)

JVP claims to represent Jewish values, but its actions suggest otherwise. The organization distorts Jewish rituals and holidays, such as Passover and Hanukkah, to promote anti-Israel campaigns and agendas. When anti-Israel extremists cross the line into bigotry against Jews, as they often have since October 7, JVP’s Jewish brand is used to create confusion. The organization acts as a shield for hate and a tool for its allies to engage in tokenism - dismissing concerns about antisemitism by pointing to a small minority of Jews who support their cause.

By aligning with extremist groups, promoting inflammatory rhetoric, and rejecting Israel’s existence, JVP does not advance dialogue or mutual understanding. Instead, it exacerbates tensions and perpetuates conflict at the expense of Israelis and Palestinians alike. The detailed StandWithUs report sheds critical light on these issues, making it clear that JVP’s agenda does not align with the values of justice, coexistence, or peace.

For those committed to peace and coexistence, it is essential to examine JVP's agenda critically. JVP is not merely "critical" of Israel but works with the most extreme anti-Israel activists to spread ill will in the hopes of eliminating the world's only Jewish state. True progress in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will come not from extremism, division, or campaigns of hate, but from efforts rooted in respect, dialogue, and a shared commitment to justice for all.

Roz Rothstein is co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, an international non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor.