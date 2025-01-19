Biden-Harris administration really tested US-Israel alliance during their tenure - opinion

For over seven decades, the alliance between the United States and Israel has been a pillar of stability in a turbulent world. Founded on shared democratic ideals and strategic interests, this partnership has safeguarded both nations and promoted regional peace and cooperation.

Today, this alliance is facing unprecedented strain. Under the Biden-Harris administration, a combination of contradictory policies, controversial decisions, and perceived neglect has tested the limits of this irreplaceable partnership. The administration’s actions – and its inactions – have left Israel more vulnerable and America less credible on the global stage.

Funding terrorism

One of the most controversial US decisions was the Biden administration’s 2021 resumption of financial aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). This funding, intended to support humanitarian efforts, posed a potential risk to US interests and Israel’s security.

The PA has been widely criticized for its “pay-for-slay” program, which provides financial rewards to individuals involved in attacks on Israelis and Americans. Although the US aid was not meant to support this program directly, funds allocated for humanitarian purposes likely indirectly freed up resources for it. This issue led to a lawsuit under the Taylor Force Act, a law [signed by President-elect Donald Trump when he was in office the first time] that prohibits US aid to entities connected to terrorism.

By mid-2023, growing backlash prompted the Biden administration to temporarily pause some aid. Officials cited concerns over financial transparency and the potential misuse of funds. However, the pause came too late, with earlier funding likely strengthening the terrorist organization. Illustrative image of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe BIden. (credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images, REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN, REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

UNRWA, another major recipient of US aid, has also faced scrutiny. Reports have accused the organization of distributing educational materials that promote violence and deny Israel’s right to exist. While the administration promised greater oversight, these measures have fallen short. The lack of accountability has fueled concerns about how American taxpayer dollars are being used, and whether these funds have inadvertently jeopardized Israel’s security.

Equating Israel to Hamas

During the 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas, over 4,300 rockets were fired into Israeli towns and cities. These attacks, which targeted civilians, caused widespread destruction and fear. Israel responded with precision airstrikes on Hamas infrastructure, aiming to neutralize the threat while minimizing civilian casualties.

The Biden administration’s response to the conflict drew significant criticism. Calls for “restraint on both sides” were perceived as equating Israel, a democratic nation defending its citizens, with Hamas, a terrorist group. Such language undermines Israel while emboldening its adversaries. Supporters of Israel expected clearer, more decisive support during this crisis and were disappointed by what they saw as weak, half-hearted rhetoric.

Halting the Abraham Accords

The Abraham Accords, brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, marked a historic breakthrough in Middle Eastern diplomacy. These agreements normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. By fostering economic cooperation and countering common threats like Iran, the accords reshaped the region’s geopolitical landscape.

The economic benefits of these agreements were immediately clear. By 2022, trade between Israel and the UAE exceeded $2.5 billion, showcasing the potential for shared prosperity. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Despite recognizing the significance of the Abraham Accords, the Biden administration has faced criticism for not building on Trump’s accomplishment. Efforts to expand the accords, such as attempts to include Saudi Arabia, have stalled. This slowdown stems from the administration’s focus on re-engaging with Iran through the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign, sanctions had reduced Iran’s oil exports from 2.5 million barrels per day in 2018 to less than 500,000 barrels per day by 2020. These measures significantly weakened Iran’s economy and hindered its nuclear program.

In contrast, sanctions relief under Biden’s leadership has raised alarms among Israel and its Arab allies, who fear that such funds could be used to support terrorism or advance Iran’s regional ambitions. For example, in early 2024, the Biden administration issued a sanctions waiver allowing Iran to access more than $10 billion in frozen funds, a move that drew criticism from various nations.

By prioritizing talks with Iran, the administration has missed opportunities to strengthen regional partnerships and counter Tehran’s influence.

Delays in expanding the Abraham Accords have not only hindered progress but also allowed rival powers such as China and Russia to increase their presence in the Middle East. China, for instance, has been actively engaging in the region, seeking to bolster its presence and influence.

Domestic antisemitism

At home, the Biden administration’s policies have coincided with a surge in antisemitism across the United States. In 2023, the Anti-Defamation League recorded over 3,900 antisemitic incidents – the highest number ever documented.

While this rise cannot be attributed solely to US foreign policy, inconsistent support for Israel has contributed to a climate where hostility is emboldened.

Additionally, the administration’s decision to rejoin the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has drawn criticism. The UNHRC has a long history of anti-Israel bias, having passed nearly 100 resolutions critical of Israel since 2006. Rejoining the council legitimizes its actions and weakens America’s defense of Israel on the world stage.

As the US approaches a pivotal moment with Donald Trump’s anticipated second term, the opportunity to restore the US-Israel partnership is significant. Strengthening the Abraham Accords, maintaining maximum pressure on Iran, and unequivocally defending Israel’s right to self-defense are not just strategic imperatives, they are moral necessities. Anything less risks catastrophic consequences that could reverberate for generations.

The writer is a high school student from Great Neck, New York, passionate about advocacy and government. Through his writing and activism, he engages others in meaningful conversations about US politics, international relations, and Israel’s significance as both a homeland for the Jewish people and a key ally of the United States.