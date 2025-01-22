Normalization with Saudi Arabia can shape a new reality - opinion

In the wake of a turbulent year marked by chaos, war, and recent moments of hope, the prospect of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia continues to flicker on the horizon.

For Israelis, it represents a sparkle of hope, a beacon that could illuminate the path to regional integration. For the Saudis, it is a delicate balancing act – an ambitious yet risky scenario. Normalization can reshape the Middle East, but its realization hinges on addressing a complex, persistent challenge: the Palestinian issue.

Last week, this newspaper published an op-ed by Aziz Alghashian, a leading Saudi researcher on Saudi-Israeli relations and the most insightful, compelling voice in the field. His article presents a rare and direct call for Israelis to understand the Saudi position, explaining that the kingdom is more than a state; it is an idea embodying religious, tribal, and Arab identities intertwined with strategic interests and pragmatic ideology.

Alghashian critiques the Israeli government’s simplistic view, which frames Iran as the primary driver of normalization. In Riyadh’s eyes, he emphasizes, the true threat is extremism and chaos that threaten to disrupt the kingdom’s strategic aspirations and the future of the entire region.

Understanding the Saudi position requires recognizing its balance of pragmatism and principles. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 is not just an ambitious economic reform but a declaration of regional leadership. US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, last month. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

However, Israel tends to overlook two vital aspects: the Saudi role as the guardian of Islam’s holiest sites and its deep-rooted historical commitment to the Palestinian cause – both compel the kingdom to remain constant to its principles. Riyadh has made it clear: Normalization requires tangible progress toward a two-state solution.

Israel stands at a crossroads

Conversely, Israel stands at a crossroads. The Abraham Accords, which established official relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, were historic achievements, yet the war has rendered many of these ties nearly meaningless. These nations have distanced themselves, wary of jeopardizing their standing in the Arab world or facing internal criticism.

Normalization with Saudi Arabia cannot rely on the same assumptions. It must go beyond tactical considerations and become a strategic, deeply rooted partnership – founded on genuine trust, a shared vision, and a deep understanding of mutual needs.

Normalization goes beyond a bilateral agreement; it offers an opportunity to reshape the Middle East’s geopolitical and economic landscape. A deal with Saudi Arabia could boost trade and infrastructure, linking Asia, Africa, and Europe via Israel through the “Peace Railroad” (IMEC), while strengthening alliances against Iran and fostering cooperation in technology, energy, and agriculture.

Saudi Arabia is just the beginning – such an agreement could open doors for Pakistan, Indonesia, Oman, and Djibouti to join a broader wave of regional integration. This would position Israel as the "Singapore of the Middle East," bridging East and West.

Furthermore, the return of President Donald Trump to the White House presents near-ideal conditions for an agreement. Not only was he the driving force behind the Abraham Accords in his previous term, but he has also expressed his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, further fueling his motivation to push for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

But without an Israeli leadership that knows how to seize this window of opportunity, even the most supportive US administration cannot fulfill its potential.

However, the risks have never been higher. Hamas’s brutal attack on October 7 aimed, among other things, to derail normalization efforts, but its impact reached far beyond. In Israel, it intensified feelings of hostility and alienation toward the Palestinians, deepening distrust in the Palestinian Authority’s ability to serve as a future political partner.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Palestinian side is deeply troubling. The PA is perceived as weak, disconnected, and increasingly irrelevant, while Hamas continues to maintain public support.

This cycle of despair and extremism fuels ongoing violence and instability. In these conditions, normalization seems further away than ever – yet breaking this cycle has never been more crucial.

So, how do we move forward? The path ahead requires courage and vision. First and foremost, I call on decision-makers: Bring all the hostages home and end the war. But do not stop there. Lead a bold diplomatic initiative that lays the foundation for a stable and prosperous future, opens the door to normalization with Saudi Arabia, and restores Israel to its rightful place in the heart of the Middle East.

Israel must craft a clear vision – one that offers hope not only for Israelis but also for the Palestinians, recognizing that ongoing despair and extremism will only deepen the crisis. Saudi Arabia must leverage its influence to drive profound reforms within the PA, ensuring future Gaza is demilitarized, rehabilitated, and stable. The US must remain a determined mediator, bridging gaps and providing guarantees to enable bold compromises.

The choice is clear: Remain trapped in an endless cycle of conflict or act today to build a better tomorrow. This is not about politics – it is about vision.

The writer is a final-year government, diplomacy, and strategy student in the Honors Program for Strategy and Decision-Making at Reichman University, and works at Sharaka, an NGO dedicated to advancing the Abraham Accords and fostering regional cooperation.