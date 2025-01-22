My principles for a fruitful and fulfilling life to embrace in the new year

The start of a new year challenges us to reflect on our journey—where we are, how we arrived here, and the paths we wish to explore moving forward. As I approach my 73rd birthday next month, I feel fortunate to share some wisdom I've gained over the years and outline my personal marching orders for 2025.

We all seek meaningful, healthy, and fulfilling lives. For me, four guiding principles have stood the test of time: staying mentally sharp, remaining physically active, maintaining a nutritious diet, and pursuing my passions. These aren't just goals for the year ahead—they represent a timeless roadmap for living with purpose and intention.

1. Stay Mentally Fit

Just as a muscle grows stronger with use, so does the mind. Keeping mentally active is essential, especially as we age, to maintain sharpness and stimulate the growth of new brain cells (neurogenesis). Maintaining healthy brain function requires not only mental stimulation, but also physical exercise and a healthy diet.

I intentionally challenge and sharpen my brain daily through cognitive puzzles, visualization, logical reasoning, mathematical problems, and engaging in thought-provoking conversations. I also work with a personal brain coach, who administers intellectually stimulating exercises, including complex mathematical problem-solving, based on the Mensa international protocols.

Challenging the brain with new experiences and cognitive tasks can enhance neurogenesis, while regular physical activity promotes neuronal growth and improves learning and memory.

This practice keeps me curious, keeps me sharp, and keeps me challenged.

Does it really work? I believe it does. My recent brain MRI found extremely minimal age-related changes, including a zero diminished volume – an impressive outcome for my age.

2. Stay Physically Fit

Physical fitness is about more than appearance; it's about feeling strong, capable, and energized. For decades, I've maintained a consistent weekly exercise routine that includes cardio, weightlifting, Pilates, and yoga.

While I've exercised regularly for 40 years, five years ago, I began practicing yoga. Yoga is far more than stretching – it strengthens muscles, enhances balance, and improves flexibility. Whether it's my physical health or philanthropic endeavors, I approach everything with a mindset of adaptation, innovation, and the goal of making an impact.

Three years ago, on my 70th birthday, I was able to prove I wasn't an old dog who could not be taught new tricks, as I was able to present a newly learned skill and perform a handstand in front of all my surprised friends and family.

Regular physical activity strengthens the body, boosts energy, and improves mood. It's a daily investment that pays off in countless ways. When I'm navigating life's challenges or simply enjoying everyday activities, staying physically fit ensures we have the vitality to make the most of every moment.

The connection between mind and body is deeply ingrained in Israeli culture. The phrase "Nefesh Beriah b'Guf Barih" in Hebrew translates to "A healthy soul in a healthy body."

In Jewish thought, the term "Nefesh" refers to the soul or the spiritual essence of a person, while "Guf" denotes the physical body. Maintaining a harmonious balance between the two is considered vital for a fulfilling life.

This concept spans more than just Jewish culture. It parallels the Latin saying "Mens sana in corpore sano," emphasizing the interconnectedness of physical and spiritual well-being. It suggests that nurturing both the body and the soul is essential for overall health.

3. Maintaining a Healthy Diet

Maintaining a healthy diet is fundamental to the optimal functioning of both the brain and the body.

A balanced diet rich in nutrients supports cognitive processes such as concentration, memory, learning, and thinking while lowering the risk of chronic diseases and supporting longevity.

Healthy foods can provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, potentially protecting against neurodegenerative diseases.

For me, this means a diet of green salads, fish, chicken, olive oil, leafy greens, and whole grains, with no red meat or alcohol.

I'm intentional about what I consume—both nutritionally and intellectually.

4. Do What You Care About

And lastly, perhaps the most important principle– dedicate yourself to what you love and believe in. For me, that means standing up for my values, supporting the Jewish people, defending American values, and advocating for the State of Israel. I work to empower and mobilize advocates, nonprofit leaders, and NGOs that ensure these issues can thrive.

While I have a successful business career, it's my philanthropic work that drives me daily. When we focus on what we care about, we find a deeper sense of purpose and fulfillment. It's not always easy, but working in the impact space has had a profound effect on my physical and emotional well-being. Pursuing meaningful work—whether in one's career, volunteer efforts, or personal life—creates a legacy that extends far beyond ourselves.

A New Year's Commitment

As you consider your goals for the new year, I encourage you to embrace these four principles. Stay mentally sharp by challenging your brain. Stay physically strong by prioritizing your health and nutrition and dedicate your time and energy to what you love.

At almost 73, I can attest that these principles have enriched my life in countless ways. They've given me the strength to advocate for the causes I believe in and the clarity to navigate life's challenges. Most importantly, they've helped me live fully and purposefully.

This year, let's commit to becoming the best versions of ourselves, not just for our own benefit but also for the communities we serve. Because when we take care of our minds, bodies, and passions, we build a foundation for a brighter, more impactful future.

Adam Milstein is an Israeli-American “Strategic Venture Philanthropist.” He can be reached at adam@milsteinff.org, on Twitter @AdamMilstein, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/AdamMilsteinCP.

