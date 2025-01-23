The Biological Will is a reflection of hope - opinion

In Israel, where the shared experience of bereavement is deeply embedded in the national identity, the initiative of the Biological Will challenges us to reevaluate our collective responsibilities.

The Biological Will, which I pioneered, allows individuals to preserve their genetic material, such as sperm or eggs, for future use, even after the person’s passing. This initiative provides families a way to ensure continuity and connection, addressing the profound human desire for legacy and life beyond tragedy.

The initiative of the Biological Will asks a profound question: Can society not only comfort those who have suffered unimaginable loss while also providing them with the opportunity to build a meaningful legacy? The Biological Will is more than a legal or procedural framework. It reflects the moral fabric of Israeli society, intertwining concepts of responsibility, continuity, and compassion.

At its heart, the Biological Will seeks to answer a fundamental human need – the desire to create a future even when tragedy has severed the present. It is not about replacing a loved one or constructing a symbolic “biological monument.”

Instead, it offers bereaved parents the opportunity to ensure their family continuity in the most tangible way possible. This process embodies resilience, turning a moment of profound loss into an enduring legacy of life.

Israeli society is uniquely positioned to embrace such an initiative. Built on the principles of mutual responsibility and the sanctity of family, the nation has always rallied around its grieving families, recognizing that personal loss resonates deeply within the collective.

The Biological Will builds on this foundation by introducing a new dimension – one that not only supports parents emotionally but also empowers them with hope and tools to utilize as they move forward.

THIS INITIATIVE carries particular resonance in a society where military service is both a duty and a defining feature of citizenship. Many of the individuals who leave behind Biological Wills are soldiers – people who accept the possibility of ultimate sacrifice as part of their service.

For these soldiers, the Biological Will is a declaration of faith in the future. It allows them to assert control over their legacy and ensure that, even in the worst of circumstances, life will prevail.

For bereaved parents, the birth of a child from the Biological Will is not about recreating their lost loved one. Instead, it symbolizes a new chapter – a triumph of life over despair. It provides a way for parents to channel their grief into hope, offering a tangible way to honor the memory of their child while affirming their commitment to the future.

Yet, this initiative is not without its challenges. From an ethical perspective, it raises questions about consent, ownership of genetic material, and the societal implications of posthumous reproduction.

Legally, it necessitates a reevaluation of existing frameworks to ensure that the rights of all parties – the deceased, the parents, and any future children – are protected. Practically, it requires the development of clear guidelines to support families navigating this deeply emotional and complex process.

Despite these challenges, the Biological Will aligns seamlessly with Israeli values. It reflects a society that prioritizes life and continuity, even in the face of profound loss. It demonstrates a commitment to not only honoring the memory of those who have fallen but also ensuring that their legacy lives on through new generations.

To support bereaved families in this journey, society must provide the necessary infrastructure, both legally and emotionally. This means streamlining bureaucratic processes, ensuring access to counseling and medical services, and fostering a supportive environment that respects the deeply personal nature of this decision.

It also requires public education to build awareness and understanding of the Biological Will, framing it not as a radical innovation but as a natural extension of the values we hold dear.

A reflection of hope

Ultimately, the Biological Will is a reflection of hope – hope that even in the shadow of loss, life can find a way. By embracing this initiative, Israel has the opportunity to lead the world in redefining how we view bereavement, legacy, and family. It is not only about helping individuals cope with loss; it is about creating a society that believes in the resilience of life and the enduring power of human connection.

This is our responsibility: to enable continuity, nurture hope, and ensure that the light of life shines brightly, even in the darkest times.

The writer is the founder of the New Family Organization, an expert in family law, and the pioneer of the Biological Will. She is also the author of the book In God’s Garden.