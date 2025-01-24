Social media is impacting political and social discourse - opinion

On January 17, 2025, the United States Supreme Court unanimously approved a law requiring the Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations or cease app operations in the country by January 19. The justices ruled that the national security risks posed by the app’s connections to China outweigh concerns about infringing on the free speech rights of American users.

The law was enacted following security concerns raised by Congress and the Biden administration, arguing that TikTok, which has over 170 million users in the US, could serve as a tool for the Chinese government to collect sensitive information and exert political influence. Despite the app’s removal from Apple and Google’s US virtual stores on Sunday, it resumed operations after 12 hours.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew released a video over the weekend thanking President-elect Donald Trump for his willingness to collaborate on a solution to enable the social network’s continued operation in the United States.

Social media platforms have become central tools for disseminating information and shaping political awareness. Platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram have transformed how people consume and share information. Alongside the opportunities they have created, these platforms have introduced significant challenges, including the spread of fake news, the polarization of political discourse, and the erosion of public trust in democratic institutions.

Social media has revolutionized communication by allowing individuals, companies, and political leaders to reach the public directly, bypassing traditional media outlets. Leaders such as Donald Trump in the US and Narendra Modi in India have used platforms like X to deliver unfiltered and direct messages. Tens of millions of people consume news daily through social media and viral content, setting the public agenda. However, algorithms driving these platforms prioritize provocative, extreme, or emotional content to increase engagement – even when such content lacks factual accuracy.

ONE MAJOR consequence of social media’s rise is the proliferation of fake news – deliberately misleading information aimed at deceiving the public. Previously, broad dissemination required traditional media systems, but now anyone can create and spread false content to millions within hours.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, false claims such as “drinking hot water kills the virus” or “antimalarial drugs prevent infection” led to health risks and even deaths caused by using dangerous substances. Worldwide, unproven conspiracy theories about the virus’s origin – such as claims it was engineered in a lab as a bioweapon or resulted from 5G network radiation – fueled social divisions and strained international relations.

A notable example of the power of fake news occurred during the 2016 US presidential election. At the time, social media platforms spread false reports about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, including the infamous “Pizzagate” conspiracy, which falsely alleged her involvement in a child trafficking network. Despite being entirely baseless, the conspiracy gained widespread attention, sparked public debate, and even led to an armed man entering a restaurant allegedly linked to the fabricated story.

Another significant case illustrating the influence of social media on politics is the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The private British data-mining company specialized in leveraging data for election influence worldwide. Established in 2013 as a subsidiary of SCL Group, it aimed to participate in US politics.

In March 2018, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica had acquired personal data from approximately 87 million Facebook users without their consent through a survey app called "thisisyourdigitallife." The data was used to create psychological voter profiles and deliver targeted political messaging. The scandal provoked public outrage, criminal investigations, and the company's closure in 2018. Additionally, Facebook was fined $5 billion by the US Federal Trade Commission.

SOCIAL MEDIA has become an inseparable part of daily life for billions worldwide. It enables rapid communication, information sharing, and connectivity, but it also presents profound challenges. Research indicates that excessive social media use negatively affects mental health, particularly among teenagers.

A 2019 study found that teens spending more than three hours daily on social media are at a higher risk of mental health issues. A Cambridge University study revealed that girls aged 11 to 13 experienced decreased self-esteem within a year of starting social media use, while boys were similarly affected at older ages. In Israel, a 2022 survey by the Internet Association found that over 80% of the population uses social media daily, with many reporting feelings of “addiction” to these platforms.

While social media facilitates rapid information distribution, it often lacks controls to verify accuracy. Algorithms favor content aligned with users’ existing views, creating echo chambers that deepen societal divisions. As a result, individuals are less exposed to opposing opinions, further polarizing public discourse.

In Israel’s recent elections, false reports of voter fraud circulated online, undermining trust in the electoral process. Such misinformation spreads quickly on social media, eroding public confidence in democratic institutions and fostering societal rifts. People with right-leaning or left-leaning views are exposed primarily to content matching their worldview, excluding nearly all opposing opinions. This dynamic leads to a fragmented public dialogue where groups operate in parallel realities without meaningful engagement.

Exploiting fake news

POLITICIANS EXPLOIT social media to promote inflammatory rhetoric designed to evoke strong emotions, such as anger and fear. For example, Trump’s campaigns often used provocative content to stir controversy and solidify support among his base. Social media has also become a tool for political manipulation through algorithms and fake data dissemination. In the Brexit referendum, these methods influenced public opinion by spreading false or manipulative information.

The ability to disseminate false or one-sided information has led to a sharp decline in public trust in media and traditional institutions. People are increasingly skeptical of the credibility of news outlets and governments, often preferring unofficial and frequently unreliable sources. Studies show that prolonged exposure to social media affects mental well-being, increasing anxiety and depression while amplifying social alienation due to toxic discourse and heightened competition.

Governments worldwide are beginning to regulate digital platforms to combat fake news and enforce transparency. For instance, the European Union’s Digital Services Act requires companies to remove false content and reveal how algorithms operate. Global governments are holding social media companies accountable for the spread of harmful or unreliable information.

Companies like Meta (formerly Facebook), X, and TikTok are being urged to take greater responsibility for their platforms’ societal impact. They are being pushed to invest in identifying and removing false content and developing tools to prevent echo chambers and polarization. Social media is an undeniable force in modern communication, enabling rapid connections and advancing social causes while posing deep challenges to society.

Effectively navigating these challenges requires a combination of regulation, public awareness, and a deep understanding of social media’s power. In a world where information travels at the speed of light, responsibility lies not only with content creators but also with consumers.

The writer is the CEO of Radios 100FM, honorary consul general of Nauru, deputy dean of the Diplomatic Consular Corps, president of the Israeli Communication Association, and a former IDF Radio journalist and NBC television correspondent.